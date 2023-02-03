Pillar v Mickey Ned - the last Dublin-Limerick football league meeting

DUBLIN WERE UNDER-FIRE.

The previous weekend, they crashed and burned under the unforgiving bright lights of Croke Park.

It was an historic night, an 81,678 sell-out; the Dubs’ 2007 Division 1A league opener against Tyrone the first Gaelic football match held at HQ under floodlights.

Aside from the fact it was Diarmuid Connolly’s league debut, it’s one remembered in the capital for all the wrong reasons.

An understrength Red Hand side came from five points down to win on a scoreline of 0-11 to 0-10. Manager Paul ‘Pillar’ Caffrey came in for huge criticism afterwards, with no shortage of question marks hanging over the team.

Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Paul Caffrey and Mickey Harte after that historic game in Croke Park. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

“The temperature gauge attached to the Sky Blue hotseat has certainly risen a few degrees after Dublin’s latest mini-collapse under an unforgiving Croke Park spotlight,” read an article in The Evening Herald in the days which followed.

“Here was further evidence that Dublin can be worryingly fragile against top-tier opposition, even when protected by a healthy lead.”

Post-match, Caffrey spoke about “picking up the pieces” the following weekend, a rare trip to Limerick the perfect opportunity to do so.

This was just Dublin’s second-ever visit to Limerick for a competitive senior football game. Previously, there was a league clash in Askeaton in March 1993, the Sky Blues emerging 0-15 to 0-9 winners, and Croke Park hosted another novel meeting in 1973.

Limerick Leader / Irish Newspaper Archives. Limerick Leader / Irish Newspaper Archives. / Irish Newspaper Archives.

Excitement was building on Shannonside, with Limerick opening their campaign a week later than expected. Their opening round fixture against Fermanagh was postponed due to fog in Clones.

This game had even been brought forward 24 hours to avoid a clash with Ireland’s Six Nations showdown against France in Croke Park.

“Everyone is looking forward to it,” Treaty selector Joe Redington told the Limerick Leader.

“We want to compete against the best to see if we can play at the top level.”

Mickey Ned O’Sullivan’s men fell just short in the finish on Saturday, 10 February 2007.

It was an uninspiring return to the cold light of day for the visitors, the crowd at the Gaelic Grounds — differing figures of of 1,227 and ‘approximately 2500, at least 50% travelled from Dublin’ were reported — a stark contrast to the previous weekend’s setting.

Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Dublin fans made the journey to Limerick. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

There were no shortage of similarities on the field of play, though.

This time Pillar’s side finished up on the right side of a one-point score difference, 0-14 to 1-10, but it took a late Mossy Quinn ’45 to clinch a much-needed win.

A quick look at the headlines paints the picture.