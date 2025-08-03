Dublin dominate Meath to win second All-Ireland in three years

Dublin 2-16

Meath 0-10

DUBLIN ARE ALL-IRELAND champions once again after a dominant, 12-point win over Meath.

The Sky Blues stormed to their second Brendan Martin Cup title in three years — and seventh in total — in a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland final, when Meath ended their Drive for Five.

They exacted revenge in front of 48,089 fans in Croke Park, their biggest lead 13 points and 11 the gap at half time.

The one blemish on a memorable day for Dublin was Hannah Tyrrell limping off late on, the three-sport sensation indicating this was her Last Dance in the build-up.

First-half goals from Nicole Owens and Niamh Hetherton sent them on their way, with Player of the Match Orlagh Nolan; Tyrrell, Carla Rowe and Kate Sullivan among the other standout stars.

Meath will be hugely disappointed with their showing, the 2021 and 2022 champions suffering their first-ever final defeat. Paul Casey and Derek Murray’s side made it four wins out of four in 2025 against their Leinster rivals.

Dublin had 1-3 on the board before Meath registered their first score just before the 10th minute. Nicole Owens scored the game’s opening goal after good work from Rowe, while Tyrrell and Sullivan started as they meant to go on.

Emma Duggan had dropped two efforts short before she scored her second free. Her place-kicking was Meath’s only source of scoring in the first half, 0-4 converted as Dublin’s defence stood strong and fouled around the ‘D’ where necessary. Vikki Wall dribbled an early goal chance wide, but that was as close as the wasteful Royals came.

Emma Duggan in possession for Meath. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin were fast and furious, 13 points the widest margin the opening half. The scoreline was 2-9 to 0-2 at that point in the 24th minute, Sullivan’s latest effort confirmed by HawkEye just after Niamh Hetherton raised their second green flag. Having just seen a goal called back for a free, the Clontarf powerhouse side-stepped Mary Kate Lynch and fired into the Canal End after Meath’s latest kick out malfunction.

Tyrrell, Rowe and the industrious Nolan were others on target as the Dubs hit an unanswered 1-5. Duggan ended Meath’s 13-minute scoreless spell with two frees, leaving it 2-9 to 0-4 at the break.

Chasing an 11-point deficit, the Royals scored three on the bounce on the restart. Duggan hit their first from play five minutes in, before Wall followed suit.

But by the three-quarter mark, Dublin had restored their half-time lead after points from their attacking triple threat, Rowe, Tyrrell and Sullivan.

Vikki Wall crashed into her sister, Sarah, at one point, summing up Meath’s day, while Sinéad Goldrick typically marshalled the Dublin defence. But for goalkeeper, Robyn Murray, things could have been worse for Meath.

Long a procession at this point, the champions outscored Meath 0-4 to 0-3 in a stop-start final quarter. It featured a lengthy delay as Tyrrell received medical attention, Rowe capping a huge Dublin performance with a free into Hill 16 after the buzzer.

Scorers for Dublin: Hannah Tyrrell 0-5 (3f), Kate Sullivan 0-4, Carla Rowe 0-4 (2f), Niamh Hetherton 1-1 Nicole Owens 1-0, Orlagh Nolan 0-1, Niamh Crowley 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: Emma Duggan 0-7 (6f), Vikki Wall 0-1, Ciara Smyth 0-1, Aoibhín Cleary 0-1.

Dublin

1. Abby Shiels (Lucan Sarsfields)

2. Jess Tobin (Cuala), 3. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna), 4. Niamh Donlon (St Oliver Punkett ER)

5. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock-Cabinteely), 6. Martha Byrne (Cuala), 7. Niamh Crowley (Fingallians)

8. Éilish O’Dowd (Na Fianna), 9. Hannah McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

10. Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s) 11. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire — captain), 12. Orlagh Nolan (Ballinteer St Johns)

13. Hannah Tyrrell (Na Fianna), 14. Niamh Hetherton (Clontarf), 15. Kate Sullivan (St Sylvester’s).

Subs

18. Sophie McIntyre (Lucan Sarsfields) for Nicole Owens (48)

19. Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes) for Hannah McGinnis (51)

21. Hannah Leahy (Clontarf) for Niamh Donlon (54)

23. Laura Grendon (Na Fianna) for Hannah Tyrrell (55)

17. Chloe Darby (Pobal Parnell) for Kate Sullivan (57)

Meath

1. Robyn Murray (Navan O’Mahonys)

2. Áine Sheridan (St Michael’s), 3. Mary Kate Lynch (Summerhill), 19. Shauna Ennis (Na Fianna)

5. Aoibhín Cleary (Donaghmore Ashbourne, captain), 6. Sarah Wall (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 7. Karla Kealy (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels)

8. Orlaith Sheehy (Dee Rangers), 9. Marion Farrelly (St Michael’s)

10. Megan Thynne (Dunsany) 11. Niamh Gallogly (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels), 12. Ciara Smyth (Skryne)

13. Emma Duggan (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 14. Vikki Wall (St Peter’s Dunboyne), 15. Kerrie Cole (Na Fianna)

Subs

20. Katie Bermingham (St Peter’s Dunboyne) for Marion Farrelly (24)

9. Marion Farrelly for Shauna Ennis (42)

21. Ella Moyles (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels) for Orlaith Sheehy (42)

23. Niamh McEntee (Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels) for Kerrie Cole (48)

18. Ciara Lawlor (Donaghmore Ashbourne) for Karla Kealy (51)

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

*****