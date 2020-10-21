Dublin, Offaly and Laois advance as Leinster U20 Hurling Championship games go ahead

Enda O'Donnell on the attack for Dublin against Antrim.

JUST HOURS BEFORE the competition grinds to a halt due to Covid-19, the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 Hurling Championship began this evening.

Dublin, Offaly and Laois all advanced, but with stiffer guidelines coming into effect at midnight, when the teams will be in action again remains unclear.

The GAA confirmed today that inter-county minor and U20 championships will be paused indefinitely as the country enters at least six weeks of Level 5 restrictions.

In Darver, Dublin produced a dominant second-half display to record a comprehensive 2-22 to 1-8 victory over Antrim.

The Dubs were spearheaded by Liam Murphy, who registered 0-9, while their goals came from substitute Kevin Desmond and goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons, who converted a penalty.

Offaly, thanks to a 2-22 to 3-9 win against Westmeath at Faithful Fields, will await Dublin in the quarter-finals.

Only three points separated the teams at half-time, but Offaly kicked on after the restart. Cathal Kiely took his personal tally to 0-12 and Cathal O’Meara scored their second goal, with Luke O’Connor having found the net in the first half.

Laois set up a quarter-final clash with Galway after emerging victorious from a tight contest against Carlow in Portlaoise.

The decisive score in the 1-15 to 0-15 victory came with 12 minutes left to play when Mark Hennessy scored the game’s only goal.

Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 Hurling Championship first round