BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 21 October 2020
Advertisement

Dublin, Offaly and Laois advance as Leinster U20 Hurling Championship games go ahead

The competition will be postponed indefinitely from midnight.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 9:45 PM
21 minutes ago 1,202 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5240643
Enda O'Donnell on the attack for Dublin against Antrim.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Enda O'Donnell on the attack for Dublin against Antrim.
Enda O'Donnell on the attack for Dublin against Antrim.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JUST HOURS BEFORE the competition grinds to a halt due to Covid-19, the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 Hurling Championship began this evening.

Dublin, Offaly and Laois all advanced, but with stiffer guidelines coming into effect at midnight, when the teams will be in action again remains unclear. 

The GAA confirmed today that inter-county minor and U20 championships will be paused indefinitely as the country enters at least six weeks of Level 5 restrictions.

In Darver, Dublin produced a dominant second-half display to record a comprehensive 2-22 to 1-8 victory over Antrim.

The Dubs were spearheaded by Liam Murphy, who registered 0-9, while their goals came from substitute Kevin Desmond and goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons, who converted a penalty.

Offaly, thanks to a 2-22 to 3-9 win against Westmeath at Faithful Fields, will await Dublin in the quarter-finals.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Only three points separated the teams at half-time, but Offaly kicked on after the restart. Cathal Kiely took his personal tally to 0-12 and Cathal O’Meara scored their second goal, with Luke O’Connor having found the net in the first half.

Laois set up a quarter-final clash with Galway after emerging victorious from a tight contest against Carlow in Portlaoise.

The decisive score in the 1-15 to 0-15 victory came with 12 minutes left to play when Mark Hennessy scored the game’s only goal.

Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 Hurling Championship first round

  • Dublin 2-22 Antrim 1-8
  • Laois 1-15 Carlow 0-15
  • Offaly 2-22 Westmeath 3-9

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie