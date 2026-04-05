Kelechi Iheanacho's first goal in six months keeps Celtic in title hunt

Celtic 2

Dundee 1

KELECHI IHEANACHO’S FIRST goal in six months saw Celtic cut the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts to three points as they ended their troubles in Dundee with a 2-1 win at Dens Park.

Iheanacho out-muscled Ryan Astley to control fellow substitute Marcelo Saracchi’s cross and fire home the winner from six yards. The 82nd-minute goal ensured the third-placed champions took advantage of Hearts dropping two points at bottom club Livingston earlier in the day.

Celtic had lost in all three previous trips to Dundee this season and looked like they might slip up again when Simon Murray equalised from a VAR-assisted penalty in the 57th minute. Steven McLean ultimately pointed to the spot after Astley hit a bouncing ball off the outstretched arm of Colby Donovan.

Dundee had rarely threatened before then and had fallen behind when Yang Hyun-jun got the final touch in an eighth-minute attack.

🗣️ “How many late goals have we seen from Celtic this season, and there’s another one”



Kelechi Iheanacho puts Celtic back in front at Dens Park ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nuU5z82xJP — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 5, 2026

Celtic missed a series of chances before the leveller but Iheanacho’s long-awaited goal was soon followed by a red card for Astley as the visitors made the three-way title fight as tight as it has been all season.

Iheanacho’s return to scoring form after major hamstring problems could be a timely boost for Martin O’Neill given it is now 12 games since a starting centre-forward scored for Celtic.

That was Tomas Cvancara in a 2-0 win over Falkirk. The Czech also scored off the bench against Motherwell but missed a series of chances at Dens Park.

O’Neill has also tried Junior Adamu, Iheanacho and Daizen Maeda up front but the Japanese forward has not scored since January 10 and also squandered a good opportunity at Dens.

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Celtic made early strides down the left with Maeda and Kieran Tierney and the pair combined to set up the opener.

Cvancara forced a save from the left-back’s cross and Yang followed up to knock the ball over Jon McCracken. Benjamin Nygren tried to take the ball off his toes but Yang got the final touch.

Celtic remained on top for much of the first half but Cvancara in particular was wasteful.

The on-loan Borussia Monchengladbach striker hit a post with his best chance after being played clean through by Maeda’s pressing. He also hit a weak shot straight at McCracken and took the wrong option from another two opportunities.

Maeda was also played through but could not beat McCracken, who also saved Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s volley. Maeda and Yang were inches away from connecting with Nygren’s ball across the face of goal and Donovan came close from long range.

Cvancara was also presented with a good chance early in the second half but took a heavy touch.

Viljami Sinisalo made a couple of routine saves from Cameron Congreve before having to face Murray, who sent the Celtic goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

O’Neill immediately replaced Cvancara with Iheanacho but the visitors found it harder to break Dundee down after the equaliser.

Yang had a header tipped over and substitute Luke McCowan shot wide from 20 yards but clear chances were hard to come by before Iheanacho delivered what felt like a big moment in Celtic’s season.

Astley was sent off two minutes later for bringing down Yang as the winger burst on to a long ball towards goal.