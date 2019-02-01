Apple's Jade the star attraction as the Dublin Racing Festival kicks off

OUTSTANDING MARE APPLE’S Jade is the star on show at Leopardstown on Saturday as she bids to continue her winning run in the Grade 1 BHP Irish Champion Hurdle on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Unbeaten so far this season, Gordon Elliott’s Gigginstown-owned top-notcher faces five rivals and will be partnered by regular rider Jack Kennedy.

Having breezed to victory in the inaugural running of the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (3.10), Min seeks to keep his name as the only one on the roll of honour of a race now upgraded to Grade 1 status.

Twelve lengths separated Min from runner-up Simply Ned 12 months ago, and the Willie Mullins-trained star has since continued to perform at a high level, including when chasing home Altior in the Champion Chase, taking silver medal honours in the Melling Chase and securing his second top-flight success at Punchestown in December.

He now returns to Leopardstown as odds-on favourite for a contest owners Rich and Susannah Ricci are keen to win again.

Relegate, winner of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, heads a team of five for Mullins in the opening Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors 50,000 Cheltenham Bonus for Stable Staff Novice Hurdle (12.50).

Winner of a maiden hurdle at Naas on her most recent start, Relegate is the mount of Ruby Walsh and is joined in the line-up by stablemates Come To Me, Dorrells Pierji, Getareason and Salsaretta. Come To Me and Getareason are hooded for the first time.

Tower Bridge provided Joseph O’Brien with his first Grade 1 win when landing this event a year ago and he is represented by Rhinestone and Choungaya.

Elliott is represented by Commander Of Fleet, who finished last of four in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December, and Defi Bleu who ran second in a Grade 2 event over 3m at Limerick’s Christmas meeting on his most recent start.

With the first race off at 12.50, the ground at Leopardstown is good-to-yielding on the hurdle track and good on the chase track.

- For more visit the Racing Post

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: