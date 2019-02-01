This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Apple's Jade the star attraction as the Dublin Racing Festival kicks off

Gordon Elliott’s outstanding mare faces five rivals in the Grade 1 BHP Irish Champion Hurdle.

By Racing Post Friday 1 Feb 2019, 6:39 PM
12 minutes ago 101 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4472998
Apple's Jade with Gordon Elliott.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Apple's Jade with Gordon Elliott.
Apple's Jade with Gordon Elliott.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

OUTSTANDING MARE APPLE’S Jade is the star on show at Leopardstown on Saturday as she bids to continue her winning run in the Grade 1 BHP Irish Champion Hurdle on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Unbeaten so far this season, Gordon Elliott’s Gigginstown-owned top-notcher faces five rivals and will be partnered by regular rider Jack Kennedy.

Having breezed to victory in the inaugural running of the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (3.10), Min seeks to keep his name as the only one on the roll of honour of a race now upgraded to Grade 1 status.

Twelve lengths separated Min from runner-up Simply Ned 12 months ago, and the Willie Mullins-trained star has since continued to perform at a high level, including when chasing home Altior in the Champion Chase, taking silver medal honours in the Melling Chase and securing his second top-flight success at Punchestown in December.

He now returns to Leopardstown as odds-on favourite for a contest owners Rich and Susannah Ricci are keen to win again.

Relegate, winner of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, heads a team of five for Mullins in the opening Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors 50,000 Cheltenham Bonus for Stable Staff Novice Hurdle (12.50).

Winner of a maiden hurdle at Naas on her most recent start, Relegate is the mount of Ruby Walsh and is joined in the line-up by stablemates Come To Me, Dorrells Pierji, Getareason and Salsaretta. Come To Me and Getareason are hooded for the first time.

Tower Bridge provided Joseph O’Brien with his first Grade 1 win when landing this event a year ago and he is represented by Rhinestone and Choungaya.

Elliott is represented by Commander Of Fleet, who finished last of four in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse in December, and Defi Bleu who ran second in a Grade 2 event over 3m at Limerick’s Christmas meeting on his most recent start.

With the first race off at 12.50, the ground at Leopardstown is good-to-yielding on the hurdle track and good on the chase track. 

For more visit the Racing Post 

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    IRELAND
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie