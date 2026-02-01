Brighterdaysahead shines in Irish Champion Hurdle for Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary

BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD TURNED THE tables on Lossiemouth to claim top honours in the Irish Champion Hurdle, the feature race on Sunday’s card at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Willie Mullins-trained Lossiemouth had come finished in front when the pair met for the first time in Leopardstown’s December Hurdle late last month and she was the 4-6 favourite to confirm her superiority in their Dublin Racing Festival rematch.

However, Brighterdaysahead (11-4) was entitled to improve from what was her first start of the season following an autumn setback and took her revenge in the hands of Jack Kennedy.

Lossiemouth’s stablemate El Fabiolo led the five-strong field for much of the two-mile journey, with Brighterdaysahead always his nearest pursuer while Paul Townend did not appear entirely happy on board the market leader racing down the back straight in third.

With El Fabiolo falling away, Lossiemouth did manage close the gap on Brighterdaysahead rounding the home turn, but Gordon Elliott’s mare finished the stronger in the testing conditions and was three and a quarter lengths in front at the line.

She's back! Brighterdaysahead delivers a commanding performance to land the Timeless Sash Windows Irish Champion Hurdle, finishing clear of Lossiemouth.





- Majborough stamps his class on Dublin Chase -

Majborough got his act together with a brilliant victory in the Dublin Chase.

Winner of the Irish Arkle at this meeting 12 months ago, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old has had his jumping issues since, with a bad mistake two from home possibly costing him victory in the Arkle at Cheltenham and he was also beaten on his first two starts of this season at Cork and Leopardstown.

However, the application of cheekpieces appeared to do the trick, with Majborough racing and jumping with enthusiasm from the off under Mark Walsh, who let him stride on in front heading down the back straight.

Queen Mother Champion Chase hero and 5-4 favourite Marine Nationale did his best to bridge the gap before the home turn, but while he and the rest of the chasing pack tired in the testing ground in the straight, 2-1 shot Majborough did not falter and passed the post with 19 lengths in hand.

A standout display from Majborough, who lived up to the hype to win the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, with Found A Fifty and Marine Nationale following him home.





- Talk The Talk pounces late -

Talk The Talk got up in the shadow of the post to win a thrilling edition of Sunday’s Novice Hurdle.

Joseph O’Brien’s charge had impressed in winning his first two starts over obstacles and looked set to complete the hat-trick in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting before stumbling and falling after the final flight.

The five-year-old was the 3-1 favourite to reward those who kept the faith for his second attempt at Grade One success and he finished with a flourish in the hands of JJ Slevin to deny the front-running Ballyfad by a short head, with King Rasko Grey only half a length further behind in third.

Talk the Talk (3/1f) drops his head on the line to win the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at the expense of Ballyfad (11/4).



Nice victory for Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin





- Kaid d’Authie shocks Final Demand -

Kaid d’Authie upstaged his stablemate Final Demand to land the Novice Chase.

Winner of five of his six previous starts and impressive in winning his first two starts over fences, Final Demand was all the rage to complete his hat-trick under Paul Townend as the 30-100 favourite.

The seven-year-old led his three rivals for much of the two-mile-five-furlong contest, but his jumping was entirely fluent and it was clear he had a real race on his hands when joined by fellow Willie Mullins-trained runner Kaid d’Authie (5-1) on the approach to the third fence from home.

Carrying the colours of JP McManus in the hands of Mark Walsh, Kaid d’Authie kicked clear before the home turn and found plenty on the run-in to beat the staying-on Western Fold by four and a quarter lengths, with Final Demand weakening to finish a disappointing last of three as the other Mullins runner, Jimmy Du Seuil, crashed out at the final obstacle.