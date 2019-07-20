Dean Rock hits 1-11 as Dubs outclass Rossies in Croke Park mismatch

Dublin 2-26

Roscommon 0-14

Ian Cooney reports from Croke Park

DUBLIN’S RELENTLESS MARCH towards a possible five-in-a-row continued with an 18-point drubbing of Connacht champions Roscommon at Croke Park this evening.

Anthony Cunningham’s side were competitive for the opening 10 minutes but once Dean Rock, a replacement for Cormac Costello in the Dubs’ starting line-up, palmed to the net after 15 minutes, it was all one-way traffic.

With Paul Mannion giving Seán Mullooly a torrid time on the edge of the small square and Brian Fenton imperious in the middle of the field, Dublin were at their fluent best.

Con O’Callaghan hit the post and blazed another effort over the crossbar with the goal at his mercy to underline Dublin’s monopoly on possession.

As Rock, Ciarán Kilkenny and Mannion continued to kick points for fun, the only shining light for Roscommon was Conor Cox who kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Rossies with a couple of sublime scores.

However, Roscommon’s evening went from bad to worse when a yellow and black card in quick succession for Conor Daly meant that they were down to 14 men after 34 minutes.

Leading by 1-15 to 0-7 at the break, the only issue in doubt was Dublin’s margin of victory and they continued in the same vein in the second half, putting a deflated Roscommon side to the sword.

Within 20 seconds of the second half, Jack McCaffrey added to Dublin’s tally before Michael Darragh Macauley made a typical lung-bursting run and finished emphatically to the net.

Dejected Roscomoon players after the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Jim Gavin began to empty his bench at that stage, hauling off Paul Mannion and Ciarán Kilkenny, saving his prized assets for the bigger tests to come.

To Roscommon’s credit, they kept going until the end with Niall Daly, Conor Hussey (2), Mullooly and Cox (2) finding the target.

But Dublin were always playing well within themselves, and substitute Paddy Small caught the eye with three excellent points from play.

Dean Rock ended up with a personal tally of 1-11 as Dublin effortlessly joined Tyrone in reaching the All-Ireland semi-final with a game to spare.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 1-11 (10f), Michael Darragh Macauley 1-0, Paul Mannion 0-3, Paddy Small 0-3, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2, Brian Fenton 0-2, Con O’Callaghan 0-2, Jack McCaffrey 0-1, Kevin McManamon 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-7 (4f), Conor Hussey 0-3, Cathal Compton 0-1, Diarmuid Murtagh 0-1, Niall Daly 0-1, Seán Mullooly 0-1

DUBLIN

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells, captain)

19. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

4. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

22. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

15. Con Callaghan (Cuala)

14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

25. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Subs: 23. Kevin McManamon (St. Jude’s) for Kilkenny (38), 26. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) for Mannion (38), 21. Eric Lowndes (St. Peregrine’s) for McCaffrey (46), 24. Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes) for Fitzsimons (46), 17. Paddy Andrews (St. Brigid’s) for O’Callaghan (51), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) for Macauley (62, black card).

ROSCOMMON

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glaveys)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. Seán Mullooly (Strokestown)

4. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

15. Enda Smith (Boyle, captain)

9. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10. Brian Stack (St. Brigid’s)

11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s)

14. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmetts)

22. Colin Compton (Strokestown)

Subs: 19. Fintan Cregg (Elphin) for Killoran (half-time), 20. Aengus Lyons (Fuerty) for Compton (44), 26. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels) for C Cregg (46), 21. Andrew Glennon (Michael Glaveys) for Murtagh (51), 17. Gary Patterson (Michael Glaveys) for Murray (60), 24. Cian McKeon (Boyle) for Kilroy (66).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).