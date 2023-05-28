Late drama as Dublin and Roscommon share the spoils in Croker clash

Dublin 1-11

Roscommon 0-14

DUBLIN AND ROSCOMMON shared the spoils in their All-Ireland football series meeting at Croke Park this evening.

Donie Smith’s 74th-minute free-kick secured a draw for the Rossies amidst a dramatic closing few minutes.

Davy Burke’s side deservedly led by four points at half time, but Dublin responded well in the second period. Two points ahead at the end of normal time, Dessie Farrell’s charges really should have seen it out.

Roscommon had their own chances and will be equally disappointed; a big chance for a rare win over Dublin missed, the wait for a first championship success at Croke Park in 43 years continuing.

Dublin face Kildare next weekend at Nowlan Park, while Roscommon go head-to-head with Connacht rivals Sligo. All teams in Group 3 now have a point a-piece.

The Dubs, playing Division 1 opposition for the first time this year, misfired again. They had a spread of just four scorers, Cormac Costello finishing with 0-7 (2 ’45, 2f) and John Small bagging their second-half goal. The Murtagh brothers top-scored for Roscommon.

A five-minute spell before half time epitomised the opening period at a sun-kissed GAA HQ. Patience was the name of the game, Roscommon enjoying possession and working the ball to the shooter. Dublin were passive and barely laying a glove, the crowd unhappy with this much-changed dynamic unfolding on the pitch.

Diarmuid Murtagh eventually swung over to make it 0-9 to 0-5. Dublin out-Dublined.

Himself and his brother Ciaráin were excellent, combining for six first-half points.

Burke’s side came with a plan, and they implemented it. Back-to-back Ciarán Lennon points moved them into ascendency after five minutes, before Cormac Costello got the Dubs up and running.

Stephen Cluxton was called into action for a save on Ben O’Carroll early on, the St Brigid’s star causing problems as the sole man inside. The Murtaghs kept the Rossies ticking over from frees, while Con O’Callaghan and Costello were Dublin’s only first-half scorers. They found joy from quick, direct ball, but faced an uphill battle when Michael Fitzsimons was shown a black card for a challenge on Diarmuid Murtagh in the 19th minute.

Advertisement

Ben Brady / INPHO Cormac Costello. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Roscommon outscored Dublin 0-4 to 0-2 when they held the numerical advantage, the Murtaghs finding their range with inspirational efforts from play.

Costello notched a ’45 on his second attempt just after the half-hour mark, before Roscommon saw out the half with that statement, well-worked score.

There was a notable shift at the beginning of the second half. Seán Bugler split the posts and Dublin got up and running with increased intensity and impetus. Niall Daly restored Roscommon’s four-point lead, before Dublin raised the game’s only green flag in the 44th minute.

It was Small who bundled home to make it 1-6 to 0-10. The move started with a Niall Scully turnover and involved O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion and James McCarthy before Small found the back of the net.

A Costello ’45 levelled matters shortly afterwards, before the Whitehall Colmcille man put Dublin in the lead for the first time in the 48th minute after a brilliant Bugler dispossession in defence.

The Rossies rattled the upright from a ’45 at the other end, before Ciaráin Murtagh drew them level at 0-11 to 1-8 with 57 minutes on the clock. Costello and Murtagh traded frees through an error-strewn close to proceedings, but Dublin looked like they would take the win after points from Costello (free) and Bugler moved them into a two-point lead by 70 minutes.

Ben Brady / INPHO Davy Burke with Dessie Farrell after the game. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

They spurned several chances to wrap it up — Conor Carroll saved a poor attempt on goal from Tom Lahiff when the point was on while Costello and Dean Rock miscued from placed balls, as well as Brian Fenton from open play — while Roscommon tied things up in injury time, courtesy of Conor Cox and Donie Smith frees.

Both sides had last-gasp chances to win: Rock scuffed a free on the ’45, and Cox sent a 55m free wide with what was effectively the last kick of the game.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-7 (2 ’45, 2f), John Small 1-0, Con O’Callaghan and Sean Bugler both 0-2.

Scorers for Roscommon: Ciaráin Murtagh 0-5 (2f), Diarmaid Murtagh 0-3 (2f), Ciarán Lennon 0-2, Enda Smith Niall Daly, Conor Cox (1f), Donie Smith (1f) all 0-1.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 19. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

25. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

8 Brian Fenton (Raheny), 5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny), 11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh), 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs

4. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis) for David Byrne (8 — injury)

17. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Paul Mannion (53)

23. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for Niall Scully (60)

24. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) for Ciarán Kilkenny (63 — injury)

9. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s) for James McCarthy (70)

Roscommon

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore-Maree)

2. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), 3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), 4. David Murray (Pádraig Pearses)

5. Niall Daly (Pádraig Pearses) 6. Eoin McCormack (St Dominic’s), 7. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys)

21. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s), 9. Ciarán Lennon (Clann na nGael)

10. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 11. Enda Smith (Boyle), 12. Cian McKeon (Boyle)

13. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s), 14. Donie Smith (Boyle). 15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs

8. Keith Doyle (St Dominics) for Ciarán Lennon (46)

25. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses) for Dylan Ruane (49)

22. Cian Connolly (Roscommon Gaels) for Ben O’Carroll (51)

23. Conor Cox (Éire Óg) for Cian McKeon (64)

19. Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s) for Eddie Nolan (64)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry — injury) / Brendan Cawley (Kildare).