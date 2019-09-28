Dublin SFC quarter-finals confirmed as champions Kilmacud Crokes welcome Clontarf

Kevin McManamon, Jack McCaffrey and Bernard Brogan were all in action on Saturday.

THE QUARTER-FINAL line-up for this year’s Dublin Senior Football Championship is complete, with Clontarf and St Jude’s booking their place in the last eight on Saturday as the final round of group games took place.

Clontarf, featuring Footballer of the Year nominee Jack McCaffrey, overcame Lucan Sarsfield 1-17 to 1-10 to take second place in Group 2 behind Ballyboden St-Enda’s.

Ballyboden had already clinched top spot before Saturday and added to their tally at the summit with a dominant 2-20 to 0-6 victory over Skerries Harps at Parnell Park, making it three wins from three.

In Group 3, St Jude’s secured top spot with a 1-9 to 0-8 victory over Thomas Davis. St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh suffered a 2-27 to 2-10 defeat to Raheny, Bernard Brogan receiving a black card for the hosts in the second half.

In Group 4, Castleknock clinched top spot with a dramatic one-point win against local rivals St Brigid’s in Blakestown.

Their 0-15 to 1-11 victory means Castleknock finish ahead of St Vincents, who booked their place in the quarter-finals with last night’s defeat of Ballinteer St John’s.

Champions Kilmacud Crokes will face now Clontarf in the quarter-finals, Ballyboden St Endas welcome Na Fianna, St Jude’s meet St Vincents and Castleknock take on Thomas Davis, with fixture dates to be confirmed.

Results:

Group 2

Clontarf 1-17 Lucan 1-10

Ballyboden St Endas 2-20 Skerries Harps 0-6

Group 3

St Jude’s 1-9 Thomas Davis 0-8

Plunketts 2-10 Raheny 2-17

Group 4

Castleknock 0-15 St Brigid’s 1-11

Dublin Senior Football Championship quarter-finals:

Kilmacud Crokes vs Clontarf

Ballyboden St Endas vs Na Fianna

St Judes vs St Vincents

Castleknock vs Thomas Davis

CONFIRMED: Here are the fixtures for the #DSFC1 Quarter Finals, following this weekend's final round of Group games.



Fixture details TBC. pic.twitter.com/tecB34NFG0 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 28, 2019

