Two swim organisations settle legal row over 'duplicate' Dublin swims

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS BETWEEN two swim groups over who is the rightful owner of two annual Dublin swims have reached a settlement.

At the end of June, Leinster Open Sea (LOS) filed proceedings against Swim Ireland regarding the ownership of the annual Dublin City Liffey Swim and the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Swims.

It included an application for an injunction to prevent Swim Ireland from organising “duplicate” Liffey Swim and Dún Laoghaire Harbour races.

Today, Swim Ireland has said that it is “delighted” to announce that a settlement has been reached that “unequivocally reaffirms Swim Ireland’s proprietary rights and long-standing stewardship of these cherished events”.

There was confusion last year as both LOS and Swim Ireland ran competing Liffey Swims after a row broke out over who should host the landmark swim. Leinster Open Swim had been the organiser of the event for a number of years, but had done so recognised by Swim Ireland.

Competitors wait on the quays to take part in the 90th Annual Liffey Swim through Dublin in 2009. Niall Carson / Alamy Stock Photo Niall Carson / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

A rift between the two, which included Swim Ireland stating that it had “governance concerns” over the operations of Leinster Open Sea, resulted in the separate bodies ploughing ahead and holding their separate swims at the same location.

Swim Ireland’s statement today said that it welcomed LOS’s acknowledgement that “Swim Ireland owns all property rights in both the Dublin City Liffey Swim and the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Swim, which have been running since 1920 and 1930 respectively”.

It added that it is hopeful that “all organisations involved in aquatic sports will eventually choose to operate within established national governance frameworks, ensuring consistency and fairness for all participants.”

It extended an invitation to all clubs and organisations to affiliate and collaborate.

Subject to final licence from the relevant local authorities, one Dublin City Liffey Swim and one Dún Laoghaire Harbour Swim, will proceed as scheduled for 2025, delivered by Swim Ireland.

The Dún Laoghaire Harbour Swim is set for 3 August, and the Dublin City Liffey Swim for 13 September.

Leinster Open Sea’s legal representatives have been contacted for comment.

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie