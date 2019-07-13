This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Injured James McCarthy the only change as Dublin prepare for Super 8s opener against Cork

The All-Ireland champions take on Ronan McCarthy’s Cork at Croke Park this evening.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 12:35 PM
55 minutes ago 2,159 Views 3 Comments
Stephen Cluxton leads Dublin out before last month's Leinster final.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

JAMES MCCARTHY IS the one change from Dublin’s comprehensive Leinster final victory against Meath, as Jim Gavin’s men prepare for their Super 8s opener against Cork later this evening [throw-in 7pm].

The Ballymun Kickhams man limped off after half an hour against Meath three weeks ago with a knee injury. While the setback is not as serious as initially feared, McCarthy will play no part in today’s game.

Michael Darragh-MacAuley takes his place in midfield alongside Brian Fenton, with the remainder of Gavin’s starting XV the same as last month’s 16-point Leinster final win against the Royals.

Jonny Cooper remains sidelined with a foot injury. The 29-year-old defender has not featured for the All-Ireland champions in four months, last lining out against Tyrone on 16 March in the Allianz Football League. 

Dean Rock, who returned from a hamstring setback against Meath with four points off the bench in the second half, is not named in today’s starting line-up, with Ciarán Kilkenny, Paul Mannion and Con O’Callaghan all retaining their places.

Dublin team vs Cork:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh-MacAuley (Ballyboden St Endas)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

