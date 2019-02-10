This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary hit for six as Dublin get their league defence back on track

Three goals in each half saw the Dubs return to winning ways this afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 6:22 PM
Dublin got back to winning ways thanks to a flurry of goals this afternoon.
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE
Image: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

Dublin 6-9

Tipperary 2-8

Nigel McCarthy reports from Ardfinnan

MICK BOHAN’S DUBLIN got the defence of their Lidl National Football League Division 1 title back on track this afternoon with a comprehensive win over Tipperary in Ardfinnan.

Goals were the order of the day for the Sky Blues as they raised six green flags – three in each half – with two each for Siobhan Killeen and Lyndsey Davey in an emphatic Dublin performance.

Tipperary played their part in an entertaining game but Dublin’s superior movement and firepower were the telling factors by the full-time whistle.

A quick-fire start by the Dubs saw them race into a 2-1 to 0-0 lead inside the opening four minutes. Killeen found the bottom corner in the opening minute, before Davey scored their second three minutes later.

In the sixth minute Tipperary landed their opening score – a point from Caoimhe Condon – but Dublin stretched their lead out to nine points when Nicole Owens found the net shortly after.

Tipperary v Dublin - Lidl Ladies NFL Round 2 Tipperary's Samantha Lambert evades two tackles. Source: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

Points from Owens, Carla Rowe and Killeen, were responded to by Aishling Moloney for Tipp, and six minutes from the break Roisin Daly intercepted a Dublin kick-out and goaled with a cool finish to cut Dublin’s half-time lead to 3-4 to 1-3.

The TG4 All-Ireland champions started the second half as they had the first with a palmed goal from Davey after a good run and pass down the right from second-half substitute Kate Sullivan.

Points from Elaine Fitzpatrick and Moloney reduced the deficit, but a goal from Killeen put 12 points between the sides as Dublin continued to hold the upper hand.

Midway through the second-half a speculative long pass from Rowe bounced over the head of the onrushing Tipp goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick and ended up in the empty net, although Tipp got back into the game and a goal from Aishling Moloney from a free with 11 minutes to go lifted the home side.

But a couple of missed shots at goal halted their momentum and two points from the impressive Davey and one from Oonagh Whyte sealed a comprehensive win for Bohan’s charges.

Scorers for Dublin: Lyndsey Davey 2-3, Siobhan Killeen 2-1, Carla Rowe 1-2, Nicole Owens 1-1, Oonagh Whyte 0-2.

Scorers for Tipperary: Aishling Moloney 1-5 (1-1f), Roisin Daly 1-1, Caoimhe Condon, 0-1, Elaine Fitzpatrick 0-1.

Tipperary

L Fitzpatrick

E Buckley
M Curley
E Cronin

B Condon
S Lambert
C Maher

A Kennedy
E Fitzpatrick

N Lonergan
A Moloney
R Daly

L Dillon
C Condon
S Everard

Subs:

R McGrath for Dillon (38)
O Watson for Lonergan (38)
R O’Donnell for Cronin (38)
A Carey for Everard (38)
C Lonergan for Maher (46)

Dublin

R Fleming

M Byrne
R Ruddy
I Fitzgibbon

S Fagan
O Carey
L Magee

S McGrath
J Dunne

A Kane
S Woods
C Rowe

N Owens
L Davey
S Killeen

Subs:

C Ruddy for R Ruddy (h-t)
K Sullivan for Byrne (h-t)
N Hetherton for Woods (38)
O Whyte for Killeen (41)
L Collins for Dunne (44)
E Rutledge for Rowe (52)
H Leahy for Kane (52)
C McGuigan for Owens (55)
E Keogh for McGrath (58)

Referee: G McMahon (Mayo)

