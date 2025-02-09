Conal O Riain scores crucial goal and gets sent off as Dublin beat Westmeath

Dublin 1-22

Westmeath 0-18

Paul Keane reports from TEG Cusack Park

ROOKIE CONAL O RIAIN struck the crucial goal for Dublin before later being sent off on an eventful afternoon for the visitors in Mullingar.

Kilmacud Crokes man O Riain, a Leinster U20 finalist last year, built on a strong debut against Antrim with 1-1 in the midlands, his early goal giving Niall O Ceallachain’s side a vital buffer throughout.

But the young attacker was then shown a straight red card in the 52nd minute, apparently on the advice of a linesman following an off the ball skirmish involving several players.

O Riain appeared as confused as many in the crowd and sought clarification from the linesman before departing the pitch.

There was also an apparent hand injury for captain Chris Crummey who was taken off but aside from that it was all positive for the Dubs who have made it back-to-back wins in Division 1B.

Diarmaid O Dulaing, another U20 last year, led the scoring with nine points while debutant Kevin Burke, fellow newcomer Brendan Kenny and David Purcell all showed up well.

Diarmuid O Dulaing is tackled by Gary Greville. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

O Riain pilfered 1-3 on his senior debut against Antrim at Croke Park last month and netted again after just 10 minutes here.

Conor Donohoe, recalled to the Dublin line-up, played in O Riain who blasted to the net before adding a point.

O Dulaing and greenhorn Burke, the only member of Na Fianna’s All-Ireland winning club team to feature, also came into the team.

O Dulaing was terrific in both open play and from the frees, sniping 0-5 in the first-half and adding four more points after the break.

Darragh Power and Fergal Whitely were on the mark with first-half points too as Dublin, leading 1-6 to 0-4, hinted at a rout.

But they were suddenly reeled right back in by a determined Westmeath side keen to make up for their opening round defeat to Antrim.

Seoirse Bulfin’s side reeled off six points in a row, three from UCD’s Fitzgibbon Cup attacker David Williams, between the 16th and 22nd minutes.

That tied the game up at 1-6 to 0-9 but Dublin hit the afterburners again with a great O Dulaing point from play in particular to lead 1-12 to 0-12 at the interval.

Dublin struck seven wides in the first 20 minutes of the second-half and with O Riain dismissed in the 52nd minute, opportunity knocked for Westmeath.

But even with Williams excelling, finishing with 0-10 for Westmeath, Dublin were always at least three points clear and debutant Kenny stretched it to four moments after his introduction, 1-17 to 0-16.

There was no miracle comeback for Westmeath after that despite the extra man and late Dublin scores from Purcell, Whitely and a Daire Gray beauty sealed the slightly flattering seven-point win.

Dublin scorers: Diarmaid O Dulaing 0-9 (0-6f), Conal O Riain 1-1, Fergal Whitely 0-3, Darragh Power 0-2, David Purcell 0-2, Dara Purcell 0-1, Conor Donohoe 0-1, John Hetherton 0-1, Brendan Kenny 0-1, Daire Gray 0-1

Westmeath scorers: David Williams 0-10 (0-4f, 1 65), Eamon Cuneen 0-3 (1 s/l), Darragh McCormack 0-1, Peter Clarke 0-1, Mark Cunningham 0-1, Gary Greville 0-1, David O’Reilly 0-1.

DUBLIN

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

4. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)

3. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna)

6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

11. Conal O Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

10. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

23. Diarmuid O Dulaing (Commercials)

14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

15. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

SUBS:

22. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes) for Hetherton (31)

9. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) for Power (47)

21. Brendan Kenny (Kilmacud Crokes) for Darragh Purcell (59)

18. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Crummey (60)

25. Ciaran Foley (Naomh Olaf) for Kenny (67)

WESTMEATH

1. Jack Gillen (Cullion)

2. Conor Gaffney (Castlepollard)

3. Tommy Doyle (Lough Lene Gaels)

4. Gary Greville (Raharney)

5. Johnny Bermingham (Castletown Geoghegan)

6. Aaron Craig (St Oliver Plunkett’s)

7. Eoin Keyes (Raharney)

8. Peter Clarke (Castletown Geoghegan)

9. Shane Williams (Lough Lene Gaels)

10. Robbie Greville (Raharney)

11. Darragh McCormack (Castlepollard)

12. Mark Cunningham (Ringtown)

15. David Williams (Lough Lene Gaels)

14. Niall Mitchell (Clonkill)

13. Eamon Cunneen (Raharney)

SUBS:

23. Rory Keyes (Raharney) for Robbie Greville (6)

29. David O’Reilly (Castletown Geoghegan) for Mitchell (47)

17. Joey Boyle (Raharney) for Shane Williams (49)

20. Davy Glennon (Mullagh) for Keyes (60)

27. Niall O’Brien (Castletown Geoghegan) for Cunneen (63)

19. Adam Ennis (Delvin) for Doyle (67-ft, blood)

REF: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).