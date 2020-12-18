Goalkeeper hits the net and Murphy scores 0-10 in Dublin win over Wexford in Leinster semi-final

Dublin 1-19

Wexford 1-10

GOALKEEPER EDDIE GIBBONS raised a green flag and forward Liam Murphy pointed the way in attack as Dublin booked a spot in the Leinster U20 hurling final tonight.

Dublin ran out nine-point victors over Wexford in Netwatch Cullen Park in this semi-final clash with a powerful third quarter burst paving the way for them to reach the decider.

The success propels Dublin into a meeting with Galway on Sunday 3 January when the destination of the Leinster title will be decided.

In front by two points at the interval, Dublin outscored Wexford by 1-6 to 0-1 in the spell before the second-half water break with that level of control settling this match.

Liam Murphy showed up brightly for Dublin in the early stages but it was a pointed free from Ross Banville that edged Wexford ahead 0-4 to 0-3 by the first water break. But Dublin then pegged back their opponents and moved in front 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval, Murphy shooting four points in that time frame.

And Dublin built on that with a string of points from Darach McBride, Kevin Desmond (2), Eddie Gibbons and Mark Sweeney leaving them six clear.

Then that long-range free from Gibbons travelled all the way to the net in the 40th minute and despite a late Wexford rally which yielded a goal from Glen Murphy-Butler, Dublin held firm to score the last four points of the game.

Scorers for Dublin: Liam Murphy 0-10 (0-5f, 0-1 ‘65), Eddie Gibbons 1-2 (1-2f), Kevin Desmond 0-2, Donal Leavy, Darach McBride, Mark Sweeney, L Dunne, P Linehan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Ross Banville 0-6 (0-4f), Glen Murphy-Butler 1-0, Sean O’Connor 0-2, Conor Mahoney, David Codd 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Tommy Kinnane (Naomh Mearnóg)

3. Andew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

4. Iain Ó hEithir (Ballinteer St John’s)

5. Enda O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

6. Kevin Burke (Na Fianna)

7. Donal Leavy (Naomh Olaf)

8. Mark Sweeney (St Vincent’s)

9. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

10. Darach McBride (St Vincent’s)

11. Micheál Murphy (Na Fianna)

12. Luke McDwyer (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

13. Billy Ryan (Craobh Chiaráin)

14. Alex O’Neill (Round Towers Clondalkin)

15. Liam Murphy (Cuala)

Wexford

1. James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidan’s)

2. Cian Molloy (Naomh Eanna)

3. Sam Audsley (St Martin’s)

4. Joe Conroy (Craanford)

5. David Codd (St Martin’s)

6. Niall Murphy (Ferns St Aidan’s)

7. Diarmuid Kehoe (Geraldine O’Hanrahan’s)

8. Conor Mahoney (Glynn-Barntown)

9. Josh Sheil (Faythe Harriers)

10. Luke Kavanagh (St Martin’s)

11. Conall Clancy (Faythe Harriers)

12. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers)

13. Sean O’Connor (Rathnure)

14. Ross Banville (Shelmaliers)

15. James Byrne (Askamore Kilrush)

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)