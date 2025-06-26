Advertisement
Dublin’s Chris Crummey leaves the field after being red carded. James Crombie/INPHO
Dublin's Chris Crummey set to miss All-Ireland semi-final

The hurling star has been handed a one-game ban.
6.52pm, 26 Jun 2025
7

DUBLIN’S CHRIS Crummey is set to miss the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final clash with Cork on Saturday, 5 July.

The captain was handed a one-game ban following his red card for a high challenge on Gearoid Hegarty during last week’s quarter-final victory against Limerick.

And it was confirmed today that the player’s appeal against the charge of “striking with elbow, with minimal force”  has been unsuccessful.

A statement released today confirmed that after a hearing on 25 June, the Central Hearings Committee “found the Infraction proven”.

Crummey has the option of appealing the decision to the Appeals Committee if he chooses.

