Dublin's Chris Crummey set to miss All-Ireland semi-final

DUBLIN’S CHRIS Crummey is set to miss the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final clash with Cork on Saturday, 5 July.

The captain was handed a one-game ban following his red card for a high challenge on Gearoid Hegarty during last week’s quarter-final victory against Limerick.

And it was confirmed today that the player’s appeal against the charge of “striking with elbow, with minimal force” has been unsuccessful.

A statement released today confirmed that after a hearing on 25 June, the Central Hearings Committee “found the Infraction proven”.

Crummey has the option of appealing the decision to the Appeals Committee if he chooses.