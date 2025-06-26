The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dublin's Chris Crummey set to miss All-Ireland semi-final
DUBLIN’S CHRIS Crummey is set to miss the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final clash with Cork on Saturday, 5 July.
The captain was handed a one-game ban following his red card for a high challenge on Gearoid Hegarty during last week’s quarter-final victory against Limerick.
And it was confirmed today that the player’s appeal against the charge of “striking with elbow, with minimal force” has been unsuccessful.
A statement released today confirmed that after a hearing on 25 June, the Central Hearings Committee “found the Infraction proven”.
Crummey has the option of appealing the decision to the Appeals Committee if he chooses.
