Cuala players celebrating last January's All-Ireland club final win. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Here's the Dublin senior football quarter-final draw

The group stages concluded over the weekend.
10.38am, 8 Sep 2025

ALL-IRELAND CLUB champions Cuala will face Clontarf at the quarter-final stage of this year’s Dublin senior football championship.

The draw for the quarter-finals was made after the conclusion of the group stage over the weekend.

Last year’s beaten finalists Kilmacud Crokes, who won three successive titles between 2021 and 2023, will meet Lucan Sarsfields.

2023 finalists Ballyboden St-Enda’s will go up against Castleknock, while 2022 finalists Na Fianna will meet 2020 champions Ballymun Kickhams.

Ballyboden St-Enda’s, Cuala, and Kilmacud Crokes all progressed in top place from their respective groups with three wins from three, while Ballymun topped their group with five points from a possible six.

2025 Dublin senior 1 football quarter-final draw

  • Ballyboden St-Enda’s v Castleknock
  • Ballymun Kickhams v Na Fianna
  • Cuala v Clontarf
  • Kilmacud Crokes v Lucan Sarsfields
