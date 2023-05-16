Double header for Dubs as the round-robin stages get underway

DUBLIN FOOTBALLERS WILL share the Croke Park stage with their hurling counterparts for the first round of the new round-robin format of the All-Ireland football championship.

The once-again crowned kings of Leinster after last weekend’s rout of Louth, will headline the Sunday afternoon at 4pm with a clash against Roscommon, after Micheál Donoghue’s hurlers face Galway in the Leinster hurling round-robin.

The GAA have set the fixtures for the last weekend of May. Ulster finalists Armagh will surely get a huge welcome from an inflated fanbase after coming so close to a first Ulster title since 2008 when they host Westmeath at the Armagh Box-It Athletic Grounds at 4.45pm on Saturday, 27 May.

Also on the same day is the meeting of Louth and Cork, which has been set for Pairc Tailteann in Cork with a throw in time yet to be determined.

While at 7pm, Derry and Monaghan, who already met in the Ulster semi-final, will have a chance to meet again. That game will be hosted in Celtic Park with huge numbers expected to follow the current Ulster champions.

Advertisement

Here are the fixtures in full.

Football

Saturday, 27 May

Group 1: Louth V Cork, Pairc Tailteann, Time TBC

Group 2: Armagh V Westmeath, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 4.45pm

Group 4: Derry V Monaghan, Celtic Park, 7pm

Sunday, 28 May

Group 3: Dublin V Roscommon, Croke Park, 4pm