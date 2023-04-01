Duff: 'I don't accept the standard of refereeing in this country'

DAMIEN DUFF HIT out at the standard of refereeing in the League of Ireland, in the wake of his Shelbourne team’s defeat to Derry City on Friday night.

Shels were reduced to 10 men after Paddy Barrett was dismissed for a second yellow card, following a challenge on Jamie McGonigle.

The Candystripes dug out a 1-0 victory at Tolka Park, thanks to Ryan Graydon’s first-half goal.

But Duff was left incensed at the officiating at full-time.

“Listen, it’s probably subjective. People might have their opinions on it,” he told RTÉ after the match.

“I don’t think it helps when coaches are coming off, walking through the tunnel at half-time and influencing officials that ‘Paddy’s next foul, he has to go off’.

“I didn’t think it was a foul. I thought McGonigle tried to back into him. Paddy’s coming around the front, because he’s a big strong boy he’s got punished for that. Second yellow, red card, game over. It’s not acceptable.

“It’s a refereeing decision that I don’t accept. I don’t accept the standard of refereeing in this country. And listen, we’ll have to move on with it.

“We’re let down again, it’s just a poor, poor decision. I don’t know what they do be seeing at times. It’s not just me saying it. The fans in the stadium whether it be home or away. I’m sure Ruaidhrí [Higgins] has said it many times himself. Other opposing managers, coaches.

“We’re trying to up the standards, the fans amazing in every ground, not just Shelbourne fans, every ground in the country there’s a sell-out, week-in, week-out. Standards are going through the roof. Referees need to come with us.”

Damien Duff: "I don't accept the standard of referring in this country." pic.twitter.com/1SsSdBQbWC — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 31, 2023

Now seventh in the table, Shelbourne must turn their attention to next week’s trip to bottom side UCD.