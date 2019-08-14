Taylor back in the centre as Scotland begin World Cup prep with France clash

Taylor during the 2016 Six Nations meeting with Ireland.

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has announced his first XV of the season ahead of the weekend warm-up Test against France in Nice.

Hooker Stuart McInally captains the side with Stuart Hogg and John Barclay named as his deputies.

Centre Duncan Taylor is in line for his first cap in two years after serious knee and ankle surgeries. The Saracens man will link up in an exciting Scottish attack with Adam Hastings taking the 10 shirt alongside fellow Glasgow Warrior Ali Price at 9. D’Arcy Graham, Byron McGuigan and Huw Jones join Hogg as outside backs.

Scotland, who begin World Cup Pool A against Ireland in Yokohama on 22 September, have included two uncapped names in the matchday squad for their meeting with Les Bleus (kick-off 8pm Saturday). Northampton Saints centre Rory Hutchinson and Warriors lock Scott Cummings will hope to win their debut as replacements.

“A huge amount of work has gone in throughout the past two months in order to deliver our best level of performance in the Rugby World Cup,” says head coach Gregor Townsend.

“We’ve enjoyed seeing the players working hard and becoming closer as a team in our camp.

“We’ve been impressed by the quality of play they’ve delivered in training but fundamentally it’s been about preparing to play.

“We’re now very much looking forward to seeing our men perform in these Test matches.”

Scotland (RWC 2019 warm-up v France)

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs)

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

12. Duncan Taylor (Saracens)

11. Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks)

10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

1. Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh)

2. Stuart McInally Capt (Edinburgh)

3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)

4. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

6. John Barclay (Edinburgh)

7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

8. Josh Strauss (Blue Bulls)

Replacements

16. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors)

17. Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls)

18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)

20. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

22. Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints)

23. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

