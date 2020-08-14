Dundalk fight back from 2-0 down but drop more points in League of Ireland title race

Waterford goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan is unable to save Daniel Cleary's (not pictured) equaliser.

Waterford goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan is unable to save Daniel Cleary's (not pictured) equaliser.

Dundalk 2-2 Waterford FC

DUNDALK LOST FURTHER ground on their Premier Division title rivals as they needed two late goals to snatch a draw at home to Waterford.

Daniel Cleary struck deep into stoppage time as the Lilywhites came from 2-0 down in the final eight minutes at Oriel Park.

But the defending champions remain in third place, now seven points adrift of league leaders Shamrock Rovers who could extend that margin to 10 when they play St Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday.

Waterford hit the front on 24 minutes when Matty Smith finished a neat passing move to put the visitors in front.

And John Sheridan’s side doubled their advantage five minutes after the break when Kurtis Byrne fired past Gary Rogers to make it 2-0.

Waterford were forced to see out the final 12 minutes with 10 men when Alistair Coote was sent off for a second yellow card.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

And that numerical advantage sparked Dundalk’s late rally as Patrick Hoban cut the deficit in the 84th minute before Daniel Cleary struck the equaliser in additional time, enough to prevent a third defeat in eight league matches but not enough for all three points.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!