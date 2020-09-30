BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 September 2020
Advertisement

'Pressure is a privilege' - Giovagnoli admits Dundalk's Euro play-off is the biggest moment of his career

The Lilywhites face KI of the Faroe Islands tomorrow night for a place in the Europa League group stages.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,660 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5219155
Filippo Giovagnoli.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Filippo Giovagnoli.
Filippo Giovagnoli.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DUNDALK MANAGER FILIPPO Giovagnoli says “pressure is a privilege” ahead of the club’s Europa League play-off against KI of the Faroe Islands tomorrow night. 

Dundalk will become just the third Irish side to qualify for the competition’s group stages if they beat Faroese opponents at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow night, a game in which the Irish side find themselves in the unfamiliar position of favourites. 

“I was discussing it with Giuseppe [Rossi, his assistant] and the feeling of having this kind of pressure, and I said pressure is a privilege and it’s important to have this kind of privilege in life. I hope we have more of this. Let the pressure come because it means we are successful.” 

Giovagnoli, in spite of having never coached an adult side before, left his role as Director of Coaching at Metropolitan Oval Academy in New York to be parachuted into Dundalk last month after the departure of Vinny Perth.

Nonetheless, Giovagnoli has presided over wins away to Inter of Andorra and Moldovan champions Sheriff, and has brought Dundalk to 90 minutes from a massive European payday: a minimum €2.9 million just for qualifying, with more than €500,000 on offer for each win. 

It’s a pretty remarkable turn of events for Giovagnoli – even by 2020′s mind bending standards – but he doesn’t spend too much time putting the journey into perspective. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s unbelievable, but thank God I don’t think like that. My brain is built to think step-by-step. I would go crazy if I start to dream, I have to be focused on tasks. That’s how I have to think. This is my task now, I have to perform, and when I’m finished this one I will have to perform the next. Football is like that: you can be a hero one day, and the day after, if you don’t perform, if you lose a game, you become stupid. It is what it is, but now the focus is on this game.” 

That said, he admitted tomorrow is the biggest moment of his career, but remained eager to focus on matters larger than him. 

“The focus is not on me, it is on the club. It’s a big, big opportunity. It’s not about me, it’s about the club, it’s about the players, and, I think, the entire football nation in Ireland. If Dundalk go through it is in the interests of everyone, imagine the points in the [coefficient] ranking.

“This game is a final. You can say so many words, but this game is a final. When you are in a final, you deserve to be there and you want to win to go through or to win a trophy, or to get the opportunity to play on a big stage in Europe.”
Dundalk will be without the suspended Chris Shields, and Sean Gannon is a doubt with the ankle injury that forced him off against Sheriff last week. 
The game will be played behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium, and is a one-legged tie meaning the winner will be decided on the night. Kick off is at 7.30pm tomorrow evening, and the game is live on RTE TV and RTE Player. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie