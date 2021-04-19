BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 19 April 2021
Dundalk confirm departures of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan

Assistant coach Guiseppe Rossi is staying on at Oriel Park as the club searches for a new manager.

By Paul Dollery Monday 19 Apr 2021, 11:00 AM
20 minutes ago 635 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5413927
Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli have left Dundalk.
Image: GEPA Pictures/Philipp Brem/INPHO
Image: GEPA Pictures/Philipp Brem/INPHO

FILIPPO GIOVAGNOLI AND Shane Keegan have left their roles at SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outfit Dundalk.

The club confirmed the news this morning after reports of their departures circulated over the weekend.

As part of a multi-layered coaching staff, Giovagnoli was first-team coach, while Keegan served alongside him as manager.

Guiseppe Rossi, who has worked as Giovagnoli’s assistant since the pair’s appointment last year, is staying on.

“The club would like to thank Filippo for his hard work at Oriel Park over the past nine months,” reads a statement issued by the Lilywhites.

“He has behaved with great dignity and professionalism throughout his time in Ireland and everyone at the club wishes him all the very best in the future.

“Dundalk FC can also confirm that Shane Keegan has left his position as team manager. Everyone at the club would like to thank Shane for his work during his time at Oriel Park and wishes him the very best in the future.”

Having worked at a coaching academy in New York, Giovagnoli succeeded Vinny Perth as Dundalk boss back in August. The new coaching staff oversaw qualification for the Europa League group stages and an FAI Cup triumph at the expense of Shamrock Rovers.

However, Dundalk have endured a poor start to the 2021 Premier Division season, which has left them second from bottom with just two points from their five games to date.

The statement adds: “The club will conduct a thorough recruitment process for a new manager and will not be making any further comment on the selection process until an appointment is made.”

About the author
Paul Dollery
