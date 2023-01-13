Dundalk announce signing of former Middlesbrough midfielder

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of attacking midfielder Conor Malley on a multi-year deal.

The 22-year-old is a former Middlesbrough player who becomes Stephen O’Donnell’s second new signing ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity League campaign.

Malley is originally from Hebburn, just outside Newcastle, and was involved with Sunderland and Newcastle at academy level before moving to Middlesbrough, where he signed a three-year professional contract in the summer of 2019.

He has made four appearances in all for the club’s first team while he also had loan spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead. Malley moved to Rochdale last summer, playing 14 times for the League Two side before departing earlier this month and has now linked up with Dundalk.

“We had a look around for a couple of days and the facilities are fantastic,” said Malley. “It seems to be a really welcoming place.

“At my age, whatever move I made was going to be a big decision but after hearing what Stephen said and having a look around the club and the town, I feel like this could be a really good fit.

“I like to play in a team that keeps possession and gets the best aspects of my game out and if I’m wearing the Dundalk shirt, I’ll be giving 100% and doing my very best to keep the fans happy.”

Bryan Keane / INPHO Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“Connor’s a good height, has a good frame and he has a lot of ability,” said Dundalk boss O’Donnell.

“He’s a player I’m really excited by and I can’t wait to see him in a Dundalk jersey. He will add quality, imagination and creativity to our midfield so we’re delighted to get him done.

“We cast our net far and wide with our research and when Connor came on our radar and when we watched him, we instantly liked what we saw.”

Elsewhere this morning, Kerry FC have confirmed two more additions to their squad as they build up to their inaugural season in the First Division.

Centre-back Cormac Buckley and right winger Cian Brosnan have both joined Billy Dennehy’s squad. Buckley has previously played U17 and U19 football for Cobh Ramblers before moving to Kerry FC for his final year at U19. Brosnan has played at three different age groups for Kerry FC in the League of Ireland.