'I've never had an easy game at Turner's Cross in my life. The rest of the boys haven't either'

DUNDALK ARE FINALLY back where they belong. Well, at least according to the boys in Oriel Park.

Dundalk celebrate on their way to victory over Bohemians. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Last week’s ultimately comfortable 2-0 win against high-flying Bohemians offered a stark reminder why the Louth outfit have been the dominant force in Irish football in recent years.

After their assured performance at Dalymount Park, John Gill’s side proved that shaky start to the Premier Division or not, they’re not a side to be taken lightly.

“Confidence is high in the dressing room,” Patrick McEleney said ahead of this evening’s game.

We want to be challenging and we sort of need to go on runs like this to stay right up there. Long may it continue.”

Dundalk are unbeaten in their last seven games, including two wins against Bohs and a 2-1 victory over title rivals Shamrock Rovers.

“Obviously, [the Bohs match] was a good win,” the forward continued. “They’re title contenders. So to go anywhere like that and get a result was great.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game which it was. We’re pleased with it.”

They meet a Cork City side this Friday night still looking to find some form of consistency after their own dismal start to the season.

The departure of John Caulfield earlier this month has sparked back-back-wins after amassing only 13 points from their first 14 games.

“They’ve two good wins on the back of a not so good period of time but we’ll be going down with plenty of confidence,” Dundalk’s Dean Jarvis said of the Munster side’s recent form.

“It’s going to be a tough game, it’s a tough place to go.”

McEleney echoed Jarvis’ comments.

I’ve never had an easy game there in my life. I’m sure these boys haven’t either. But we’ve obviously had a bit of form so we’ll be ready.”

Interim manager John Cotter has seen a surge in form since he took the reins at Cork City. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork’s Kevin O’Connor is looking to get one back over their rivals – who between them have captured the last five titles, making up the top two since 2014.

“They came down to Turner’s Cross for the President’s Cup – those games can go either way. They’re a curtain-raiser more than anything. Lads are still trying to get their fitness.

But you still don’t want to lose to them. You don’t want to give them an inch.

“We know the run we went on [at the start of the season] wasn’t good enough. We had to get ourselves out of it.

“I think we got back to what we do best, which is always defend well. Make sure we were hard to break down.”

A win for Dundalk tonight would take hand them the outright lead at the top of the table should Shamrock Rovers slip up away to UCD.

Cork, meanwhile, could climb into the top half of the table for the first time this season with three points.

Kick-off at Turner’s Cross this evening is at 7.45pm.

