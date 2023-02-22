Advertisement
Tommy Dickson/INPHO Dundalk's David McMillan.
# David McMillan
Dundalk forward great announces retirement from football
David McMillan is retiring at the age of 34.
46 minutes ago

DUNDALK FORWARD GREAT David McMillan has announced his retirement from football.

McMillan has opted to bring the curtain down on a playing career that will be best remembered for his exploits in Dundalk colours.

“I listened to offers that came in but in the end my gut told me I was finished and my time was up and I’m happy with my decision,” McMillan told the LOI Central podcast.

The Dublin native won three league titles at Dundalk, while also picking up medals after triumphs in cup competitions.

He scored a hat-trick in the 2020 FAI Cup final win that Dundalk enjoyed. That was his second spell at the club, spending time in Scotland in between, principally with St Johnstone.

McMillan was a key figure during Stephen Kenny’s time in charge of Dundalk, excelling in European football in particular. In total he scored 14 goals in Europe, a record for a League of Ireland player. He now intends to focus on a career as an architect.

Fintan O'Toole
