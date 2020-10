The Dundalk team pictured ahead of last night's game.

The Dundalk team pictured ahead of last night's game.

DUNDALK HAVE TODAY discovered their Europa League fate as they have been paired with Arsenal, Rapid Vienna and Molde in the group stages.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side secured their passage in the group stages after beating Faroese outfit KI Klaksvik 3-1 at the Aviva Stadium last night.

More to follow