Dublin: 18 °C Monday 5 August, 2019
Dundalk will face either Ajax or PAOK in Europa League play-off should they beat Bratislava

Vinny Perth’s men travel to Slovakia this week to face Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League qualifiers.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 5 Aug 2019, 1:02 PM
26 minutes ago 859 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4753305
Pat Hoban celebrates scoring against Qarabag.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Pat Hoban celebrates scoring against Qarabag.
Pat Hoban celebrates scoring against Qarabag.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK WILL PLAY the losers of Ajax and PAOK in the Europa League play-offs should the Lilywhites manage to overcome Slovan Bratislava.

Vinny Perth’s men exited the Champions League qualifiers 4-1 on aggregate to Azerbaijani champions Qarabag.

The Lilywhites secured an impressive 1-1 draw at Oriel Park, but came up short 3-0 in Baku on Wednesday night.

The SSE Airtricity League champions, who made it to the group stages under Stephen Kenny in 2016, now enter the third round of the Europa League qualifiers.

They travel to Slovakia this week, taking on Bratislava in the first leg of their third-round qualifier tie on Wednesday, before welcoming their opponents to Ireland next Tuesday, 13 August.

Ajax enjoyed an incredible run to the semi-finals of the European Cup last season. The Dutch champions were moments away from a final meeting with Liverpool before a last-gasp Lucas Moura goal saw Tottenham go through.

PAOK qualified for the Europa League group stages last season, but finished bottom of Group L as Chelsea finished top.

