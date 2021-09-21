Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 21 September 2021
Advertisement

Relief for Dundalk after extra-time win over Finn Harps in cup quarter-final

It finished 3-1 in tonight’s replay in Oriel Park.

By Niall Newberry Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 10:28 PM
6 minutes ago 75 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5554853
Michael Duffy celebrates after his goal for Dundalk.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Michael Duffy celebrates after his goal for Dundalk.
Michael Duffy celebrates after his goal for Dundalk.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Dundalk 3

Finn Harps 1

A RELIEVED DUNDALK booked their place in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup after they beat Finn Harps after extra-time in their quarter-final replay at Oriel Park tonight.

Vinny Perth’s crisis-stricken side looked as though they were going to be on the wrong end of another disastrous result when Sean Boyd put Harps in front in the early stages.

But, Sean Murray’s first-half equaliser was followed by a Patrick Hoban extra-time penalty before Michael Duffy sealed the win for Dundalk with a wonderful free-kick.

Absent for Dundalk were Alessio Abibi, Andy Boyle, Sonni Nattestad, Daniel Cleary and Sam Stanton; amid speculation that there was yet another Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

After pulling the original tie back to 3-3 in Ballybofey just four days beforehand, Harps arrived at Oriel with a spring in their step and started brightly, with Boyd – who scored two late goals in that game – putting Ollie Horgan’s side ahead after just five minutes.

From a long Ryan Rainey punt down the left-hand side, Dundalk’s tormentor took a brilliant first touch before unleashing it beyond the grasp of goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.

As was the case last Friday night, goalscorer Boyd was wreaking havoc, and he saw his free-kick attempt well gathered by Cherrie, while the Scottish veteran keeper got down well to save from Barry McNamee’s rasping shot as Harps went in search for a second.

Making his full debut in the Dundalk backline was Mayowa Animasahun, but the youngster was caught out by Tunde Owolabi, who then evaded the challenge of both Cameron Dummigan and Darragh Leahy before firing over the top of Cherrie’s crossbar.

Oriel erupted on 39 minutes as Dundalk found a much-needed equaliser through Murray, who calmly slotted home from Hoban’s acrobatic assist on the right.

Harps almost restored their lead on 64 minutes when McNamee’s corner was headed onto the post by Boyd before Cherrie pushed away from Owolabi’s follow-up effort.

In truth, neither side created too much in the way of chances after that, and after 180 minutes of football over the course of two matches, the game ascended into extra-time.

Hoban should have scored three minutes into extra-time when he planted a close-range header off target after getting on the end of an excellent floated delivery from Murray. The Lilywhites were awarded a penalty on 96 minutes when the menacing Sami Ben Amar was brought down by the outstretched leg of the experienced David Webster, and up stepped Hoban, who expertly dispatched despite Gerard Doherty guessing correctly.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Duffy sealed Dundalk’s place in Friday’s semi-final draw with a third on 105 minutes, curling a beautiful free-kick from just outside the box which gave Doherty no chance.

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie; Raivis Jurkovskis, Mayowa Animasahun, Darragh Leahy, Cameron Dummigan; Greg Sloggett, Will Patching; Sami Ben Amar (Mark Hanratty 101), Sean Murray (Enda Douglas 115), Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (Ebuka Kwelele 120+2).

Finn Harps: Gerard Doherty; Ethan Boyle, Shane McEleney, Kosovar Sadiki, David Webster (Stephen Doherty 105+1); Mark Coyle; Karl O’Sullivan, Barry McNamee (Dan Hawkins 105+1), Ryan Rainey (Ryan Connolly 88); Sean Boyd (Adam Foley 71), Tunde Owolabi (Luke Rudden 112).

Referee: Ben Connolly

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Newberry

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie