Dundalk hit out over 'vile comments' aimed at players on social media

Dejection for Dundalk's Michael Duffy, Andy Boyle and Nathan Oduwa after the defeat to Rapid Vienna.

DUNDALK FOOTBALL CLUB has issued a statement to condemn online abuse which has been aimed at their players.

It comes in the wake of the team’s 3-1 defeat to Rapid Vienna last night at the Aviva Stadium.

Dundalk defied the odds by qualifying for the Europa League’s group stages for the second time in five seasons, but Filippo Giovagnoli’s side have lost all four of their games thus far.

The club statement reads: “Dundalk FC has been made aware of some vile comments directed at members of our squad on social media.

“Racism and discrimination is a stain on football and society as a whole and everyone at the club is disgusted by – and utterly condemns – the comments that were made.

“The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our club and we will take the strongest course of action available to us.

“Dundalk FC has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and we will do whatever is possible to protect our players and supporters from such abuse.”

Chris Shields scored Dundalk’s only goal against Rapid Vienna from the penalty spot, after Nathan Oduwa had sent an earlier penalty wide for the Lilywhites.