BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

Dundalk hit out over 'vile comments' aimed at players on social media

It comes in the wake of the team’s 3-1 defeat to Rapid Vienna last night at the Aviva Stadium.

By Paul Dollery Friday 27 Nov 2020, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,549 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5281188
Dejection for Dundalk's Michael Duffy, Andy Boyle and Nathan Oduwa after the defeat to Rapid Vienna.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dejection for Dundalk's Michael Duffy, Andy Boyle and Nathan Oduwa after the defeat to Rapid Vienna.
Dejection for Dundalk's Michael Duffy, Andy Boyle and Nathan Oduwa after the defeat to Rapid Vienna.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUNDALK FOOTBALL CLUB has issued a statement to condemn online abuse which has been aimed at their players.

It comes in the wake of the team’s 3-1 defeat to Rapid Vienna last night at the Aviva Stadium.

Dundalk defied the odds by qualifying for the Europa League’s group stages for the second time in five seasons, but Filippo Giovagnoli’s side have lost all four of their games thus far.

The club statement reads: “Dundalk FC has been made aware of some vile comments directed at members of our squad on social media.

“Racism and discrimination is a stain on football and society as a whole and everyone at the club is disgusted by – and utterly condemns – the comments that were made.

“The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our club and we will take the strongest course of action available to us.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Dundalk FC has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and we will do whatever is possible to protect our players and supporters from such abuse.”

Chris Shields scored Dundalk’s only goal against Rapid Vienna from the penalty spot, after Nathan Oduwa had sent an earlier penalty wide for the Lilywhites.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie