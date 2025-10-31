Open conflict at boardroom level as Dundalk search for new manager

DUNDALK FANS DIDN’T have long to savour their success and enjoy thoughts of a return to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Two weeks after promotion was confirmed as champions of the second tier, a very public split at boardroom level led to further fears they would not be granted a licence by the FAI to compete in the top flight in 2026.

Majority owner John Temple, the man who has been the public face of things since stepping up when previous owner Brian Ainscough threatened to liquidate the club last year, has a 65% stake.

The rest is made up between American-based investors, three of whom wrote to Temple last week demanding he relinquish control or they would no longer provide financial support.

According to Temple, the trio in question – Chris Clinton, John Keenan and Kevin Brayton – even went as far as CCing the FAI in on their email.

Temple has gone public with his own response, insisting that only Clinton has come close to matching his financial contribution to the club and declaring that in the case of two of the Americans nothing has been forthcoming at all.

Temple insisted he has maintained his dignity throughout.

Some of the understandable fears regarding the award of a licence centre around the state of the Oriel Park astro turf pitch and the stadium’s floodlights.

A grant from the government for €454,000 covers the majority of the estimated €500,000 cost of the required upgrades.

Temple has already floated the idea of moving games away from Oriel Park or playing at 5pm.

Speaking on the Town End Podcast this week, Temple said he effectively told the American investors to put up the money to buy him out or shut up and leave him be to run things as he sees fit.

One offer had been put forward but was dismissed out of hand, with Temple stating that even the FAI insisted a more serious package needed to be submitted.

All of this, it needs to be said, was being relayed publicly by Temple in the name of transparency.

He detailed how conversations with League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon have been ongoing regarding the licensing application and has yet to be informed of any major issues blocking its award.

Temple spoke positively and with conviction of how he wanted the club to improve and become sustainable. He was adamant they needed to find a way that they could operate without needing “a Sugar Daddy” to bankroll the club.

He referenced the heartbeat of Oriel Park as the fans and sponsors and spoke glowingly of his working relationship with first-team manager Ciarán Kilduff, who he says was entrusted and empowered to build a squad capable of promotion.

The morning after the podcast interview, though, Kilduff tendered his resignation.

Waterford like the look of the 37-year-old coach and, with Dundalk in a total state of flux, they have take advantage of the situation.

Temple admitted in his interview that they still had to draw down the grant from government and had not yet even agreed a budget with Kilduff for the season ahead.

With owners at loggerheads and no firm plans in place for 2026 it’s understandable that a promising young manager would look elsewhere. He has proven capable of delivering success, both with Athlone Town women’s team and with Dundalk, and is on an upward trajectory in his career.

Kilduff may well be named as Waterford manager before they face Galway United at the RSC tomorrow afternoon.

It’s their final Premier Division game of the season and they must win to guarantee they avoid the promotion/relegation play-off.

A draw could be enough provided Shamrock Rovers, confirmed as champions on Wednesday night, beat Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

There is, of course, a scenario in which Dundalk are not granted their licence to take part in the 2026 Premier Division.

In that instance, the possibility of Waterford suffering relegation but earning a reprieve could yet materialise.

Essentially, as per the FAI’s rules, if Dundalk don’t get accepted into the top flight then their place will only go to the loser of the play-off final provided it’s the Premier Division club.

If the loser is one of the First Division sides – either Bray Wanderers or Treaty United – then Cork City get a stay of execution.

This season has not yet finished but 2026 is already throwing up the kind of storylines that could provide enough spite to power those Oriel Park floodlights.