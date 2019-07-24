Follow all the minute-by-minute action as Vinny Perth’s side welcome the Azerbaijani champions to Oriel Park.
Liveblog
Will this man be the difference this evening?
Pat Hoban leads the line this evening alongside Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy.
Here’s how Dundalk will line out this evening:
Michael Duffy returns to the starting line up following the birth of his son Eli, which kept him out of last week’s tie away to Latvia.
Hoban keeps his spot up top, while penalty heroes Hoare and McGrath also get the nod.
Boyle is back, as is Benson for tonight’s Champions League clash.
Good evening – we’re less than an hour away from tonight’s Champions League second qualifying round first leg between Dundalk and Qarabag at Oriel Park.
The game is undoubtedly the Lilywhites’ biggest test to date, following their shoot-out victory over Riga FC last week in Latvia.
The Azerbaijani supremos visit The Town as domestic champions and have been so for the last six years running.
On top of that, the visitors have developed a more recent European pedigree, featuring in the group stages of European club competition for the last five years.
Most will recognise them from their Europa League group stage ties against Arsenal last year, while they also appeared in the Champions League group stages in 2017. They finished that year with two points – having drawn home and away with Atletico Madrid.
