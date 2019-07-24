This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic sign Israeli full-back as Tierney exit talk rumbles on

Hatem Abd Elhamed joins Neil Lennon’s side on a four-year deal.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 4:48 PM
18 minutes ago 664 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4738628
New Celtic signing, Hatem Abd Elhamed.
New Celtic signing, Hatem Abd Elhamed.
New Celtic signing, Hatem Abd Elhamed.

CELTIC HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Israeli full-back Hatem Abd Elhamed from Hapoel Be’er Sheva as rumours linking Kieran Tierney to Arsenal continue to rumble on.

The 28-year-old joins the reigning Scottish treble champions on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“We are really pleased to bring Hatem to Celtic, another player we think can make an important contribution to the club,” manager Neil Lennon said on Wednesday.

He is a player with real attributes, he is strong and quick and I have been impressed with what I have seen of him.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic and joining up with the squad.”

Elhamed added: “It is an absolute honour to sign for this great club, one of the world’s truly great football clubs and I could not be happier.

When you play football you want to climb to the top and be the best you can be, and I know that I have found the best place for me – a club that has a tradition of playing quick, attacking, exciting and successful football and I am delighted that I am going to be part of this.”

The signing comes amid speculation linking highly-rated full-back Tierney to the Premier League this summer.

Celtic v Aberdeen - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Celtic's Kieran Tierney. Source: Jeff Holmes

Arsenal are said to been keen on the left-back’s services, but an improved £25 million (€28 million) bid – composed of an initial fee and multiple add-ons – has also been rejected.

Lennon said of the speculation: “It can be an unsettling period for any player and that is understandable but until a club comes up with any sort of realistic valuation of the player we don’t have to do anything and we won’t.

“The club’s valuation of Kieran has not been met and until then we don’t have a discussion to make. I don’t know what Arsenal’s financial state is.

“I know what ours is and we are quite comfortable with the situation at the moment.

“There has been a second bid, the bid has been rejected and it’s as you were. He’s a great player and a great talent. He’s just 22 years old and has so much more to give to the game.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie