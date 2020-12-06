BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 6 December 2020
Liveblog

15 mins – Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers 

Byrne shows his creativity and gets involved in Rovers’ best move so far, but Aaron Greene’s header drags wide.

Dylan Watts catches Dan Cleary late, and he’s booked.

13 mins – Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers 

First two real fouls of the match as Burke catches Chris Shields late inside Dundalk’s half, while Greg Sloggett is involved in another just after. Both free-kicks, no bookings, on with the football. Jack Byrne is pulling the strings for Rovers, as per.

10 mins – Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

This is of course a rematch of last year’s decider, under lights at a freezing cold Lansdowne Road where Gavin Cooney is our man on the ground. Last year’s league champions v this year’s, there’s loads to play for as Rovers look to complete the double while Dundalk come in seeking revenge.

9 mins – Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers 

The first proper shot of the game falls to Graham Burke, but Gary Rogers saves accordingly. Nothing too testing for the experienced Lilywhites shot-stopper.

Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers 

We’re in the seventh minute at the Aviva Stadium, and Dundalk have enjoyed the brighter start. They’ve settled quicker and are enjoying more possession than the 2020 league champions. No major attacks just yet, cagey enough stuff so far.

