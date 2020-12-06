Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is 6.40pm.
15 mins – Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
Byrne shows his creativity and gets involved in Rovers’ best move so far, but Aaron Greene’s header drags wide.
Dylan Watts catches Dan Cleary late, and he’s booked.
13 mins – Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
First two real fouls of the match as Burke catches Chris Shields late inside Dundalk’s half, while Greg Sloggett is involved in another just after. Both free-kicks, no bookings, on with the football. Jack Byrne is pulling the strings for Rovers, as per.
10 mins – Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
This is of course a rematch of last year’s decider, under lights at a freezing cold Lansdowne Road where Gavin Cooney is our man on the ground. Last year’s league champions v this year’s, there’s loads to play for as Rovers look to complete the double while Dundalk come in seeking revenge.
9 mins – Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
The first proper shot of the game falls to Graham Burke, but Gary Rogers saves accordingly. Nothing too testing for the experienced Lilywhites shot-stopper.
Dundalk 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
We’re in the seventh minute at the Aviva Stadium, and Dundalk have enjoyed the brighter start. They’ve settled quicker and are enjoying more possession than the 2020 league champions. No major attacks just yet, cagey enough stuff so far.
After some technical difficulties, we’re underway! Teams will follow…
We're underway at the @AVIVAStadium— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) December 6, 2020
The Final | @ShamrockRovers v @DundalkFC
What an occasion for both sides 👌#FAICup | #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/CfwZNhCMDi
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)