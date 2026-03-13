Five-star Dundalk earn first league win in emphatic style

Dundalk 5

Waterford 0

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK RECORDED THEIR first win of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season in emphatic fashion as they hammered bottom side Waterford 5-0 at Oriel Park.

It was a long-awaited breakthrough for manager Ciarán Kilduff, who secured his first Premier Division victory at the sixth attempt against his predecessor Jon Daly.

Ronan Teahan opened the scoring with his first goal for the club before Declan McDaid doubled Dundalk’s lead before the interval. Daryl Horgan then capped an influential performance with a goal of his own, while substitute Eoin Kenny added a late brace to complete the rout.

The comfortable victory was overshadowed somewhat by a worrying injury to Dundalk goalkeeper Conor Kearns, who was stretchered off and taken away in an ambulance following a second-half incident that resulted in an 18-minute stoppage.

Dundalk made a lively start and almost went ahead inside two minutes. After Stephen McMullan failed to deal with Bobby Burns’ delivery into the area, McDaid struck the post after his initial effort had been saved by the Waterford goalkeeper.

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Waterford responded quickly and created their first chance within four minutes. Tommy Lonergan slipped inside the box but recovered well to force Kearns into a save.

The hosts continued to threaten, with Burns firing well over from distance before Harry Groome turned away from Luke Heeney on the edge of the area but also sent his effort over the bar.

Dundalk eventually made the breakthrough on the half-hour mark. Horgan delivered an inviting cross from the right and Teahan rose between two defenders to head home from close range.

Horgan went close to adding another soon after but dragged his effort wide, while at the other end Jorgen Voilas found space but failed to test Kearns.

The Lilywhites struck again three minutes before the break. After Tyreke Wilson had curled narrowly over, Horgan slipped a pass through to McDaid, who produced a composed lob over McMullan to double Dundalk’s advantage.

Horgan nearly made it three before half-time but could only find the side-netting.

Burns started the second half brightly, keeping the ball in play on the left before delivering a cross that found Danny Mullen, whose header was directed straight at McMullan.

Horgan then forced another comfortable save from the Waterford keeper just before the hour mark.

At the other end, Kearns produced a superb fingertip save to deny Conor Carty, but the Dundalk goalkeeper suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the aftermath and required lengthy treatment before being taken from the field.

When play resumed, Dundalk quickly extended their lead. McMullan initially saved from Horgan and then Teahan in quick succession, but Horgan reacted quickest to finish and make it 3-0.

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Substitutes Gbemi Arubi and Kenny combined for Dundalk’s fourth soon after, with Kenny drifting between two defenders before finishing neatly into the bottom corner.

Veteran goalkeeper Peter Cherrie, on in place of the injured Kearns, was called into action late on and produced a solid save from Heeney.

Dundalk were not finished there, however. Seven minutes into 17 minutes of added time, Kenny applied the finishing touch after Horgan’s low cross led to an Aodh Dervin effort, sealing a comprehensive victory for the hosts.

Dundalk: Conor Kearns (Peter Cherrie 85); Tyreke Wilson, Mayowa Animasahun, Conor O’Keeffe, Bobby Burns; Harry Groome (Aodh Dervin 74), Keith Buckley; Declan McDaid (Eoin Kenny 88), Ronan Teahan (Shane Tracey 90+9), Daryl Horgan; Danny Mullen (Gbemi Arubi 88).

Waterford: Stephen McMullan; Jorgen Voilas (Trae Coyle HT), Cian Barrett (Sam Glenfield HT), Hayden Cann, Ronan Mansfield, Jesse Dempsey; Dean McMenamy (Evan McLaughlin 61), Luke Heeney; Conan Noonan; Conor Carty, Tommy Lonergan (Padraig Amond 61).

Referee: Marc Lynch