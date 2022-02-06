Dupont: 'Ireland are surely the favourites for the championship'

FRANCE CAPTAIN ANTOINE Dupont says that Ireland are the favourites for the Six Nations title as he and his team-mates get set to welcome Andy Farrell’s men to Paris next weekend.

Ireland opened their campaign with a 29-7 bonus-point win at home against Wales yesterday before the French got up and running with a 37-10 bonus-point victory of their own versus Italy in Paris today, leaving them at the top of the table after Round 1.

Les Blues had been dubbed as the pre-Six Nations favourites in many quarters, but Dupont has suggested that Ireland should be seen as the front-runners.

The World Rugby player of the year is hoping that his team can improve during their six-day turnaround before the visit of Farrell’s side.

“The supporters will have seen that we made a lot of errors this evening and a lot of poor decisions in difficult conditions,” said Dupont.

“At least we can be satisfied with the result. It is always tough playing Italy at home. We know they always come here full of energy and the conditions were not good either. We were imprecise in all parts of the pitch, we gave them things, penalties, forward passes.

“We have to correct those and be more serious and rigorous. The chances will then follow. We know Ireland are a good team, surely the favourites for the championship. They showed how good they are yesterday, we know what awaits us.”

France wing Gabin Villière scored a hat-trick in today’s win over the Italians and there were several glimpses of their lethal attacking qualities even in the wet and windy weather at Stade de France.

He took some pride in the French performance as they now look towards Ireland’s visit.

“You have to be at your best on the first day, and there you go we were, it gives me great pleasure, especially in front of this crowd,” said Villière.

“This endorses two weeks of hard work and the score reflects that, the bonus point in the bag.

“It is very positive for what is to follow and, of course, we will work on the little niggles in the game because we know there is a huge match awaiting us against Ireland

“With the wind and the rain, Italy put us under a lot of pressure with their kicking, and a turnover in our 22 cost us a try, but we rectified that, we kept cool heads and we all stepped up together.”