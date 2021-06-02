BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 2 June 2021
Dutch legend Van Bommel takes charge of Champions League-bound Wolfsburg

The 44-year-old replaces Oliver Glasner following his departure for Eintracht Frankfurt.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 2:11 PM
1 hour ago 831 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5455640
Mark van Bommel (second from left) won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Mark van Bommel (second from left) won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.
Mark van Bommel (second from left) won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER BAYERN MUNICH, Barcelona and Netherlands star Mark van Bommel will coach Wolfsburg after agreeing a two-year deal, the Bundesliga club said today.

He will replace Oliver Glasner who has taken over Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt.

Van Bommel, 44, coached PSV Eindhoven for a brief tenure in 2019 and was previously assistant for Saudi Arabia and Australia alongside his father-in-law Bert van Marwijk.

“I’m looking forward to working for Wolfsburg and I’m excited about my new environment, the people and the job that awaits me,” Van Bommel told Wolfsburg’s website.

In his playing days as a midfield enforcer, Van Bommel was Bayern Munich’s first non-German captain, won the Champions League at Barcelona and a league title with AC Milan.

He was a major figure in the Netherlands national side that almost won the 2010 World Cup, going down 1-0 to Spain in the final.

Wolfsburg will compete in the Champions League next season, having recently finished fourth in the Bundesliga.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

