Friday 30 August, 2019
Springbok winger Dyantyi fails B sample drug test

The 2018 Rugby World Breakthrough Player of the Year had tested positive in July.

By AFP Friday 30 Aug 2019, 1:39 PM
Dyantyi has won 13 Test caps.
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images

SPRINGBOK APHIWE Dyantyi’s B sample has tested positive for banned substances, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport announced on Friday.

It was disclosed last weekend that the 2018 Rugby World Breakthrough Player of the Year had tested positive after a Springbok training camp in July.

Dyantyi, who missed out on a chance of selection for the Rugby World Cup in Japan this month because of a hamstring injury, insisted he had not taken any banned substance and requested a B sample test.

“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance, intentionally or negligently, to enhance my performance on the field,” he said after the A sample result was disclosed.

“I have never cheated and never will. The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me.”

The 24-year-old wing from the Golden Lions club in Johannesburg can accept the charge and plea for a reduced sanction or appeal before an independent tribunal panel.

Should he plea not guilty, there will be a hearing within four weeks and Dyantyi must provide evidence that proves his innocence.

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

AFP

