Kildare's Connolly helps Auckland hold Argentine giants Boca to shock draw

KILDARE’S DYLAN CONNOLLY came off the bench early in the second half as the amateurs of Auckland City earned the greatest result in the team’s history, holding Boca Juniors to a 1-1 draw at the Club World Cup on Tuesday.

The already-eliminated New Zealanders fought off the Argentine powerhouses, who entered the game with hopes of advancing if they won, although as Benfica beat Bayern Munich in the other Group C match, Boca would also have been ousted anyway.

Auckland goalkeeper Nathan Garrow’s own goal sent Boca ahead but Christian Gray equalised with a header in the second half to earn his team a remarkable point.

After a weather delay, Boca kept pushing and racked up 40 shots but could not find a way past Garrow, who made up for his first half misfortune with several good saves.

“It’s been a tough trip, we’ve had some tough results but I’m just happy for the team and the boys, I think we deserve it, we got a little bit of respect back I hope,” Auckland goalscorer Gray told DAZN.

“We rely on volunteers, we don’t have a lot of money, so I’m just happy that (everyone) is happy…

“It’s been a long four years to be honest, building up to this… (I’m) a little bit lost for words.”

Celbridge’s Connolly, 25, had stints at both Shelbourne and Drogheda United as a youngster, as well as playing Leinster Senior League football with Lucan United, before moving to New Zealand two years ago.

The defender was an unused sub in both of Auckland’s opening games — a 10-0 crushing by German giants Bayern, and a 6-0 defeat to Benfica — but was introduced on 54 minutes as Auckland looked to shore up at the back.

- Weather delay -

Boca controlled the game but were slow in their build up and struggled to break down the New Zealanders’ back-line, with 38-year-old veteran striker Edinson Cavani kept quiet.

The minnows had the first chance of the game, with Regont Murati forcing a save from Agustin Marchesin from the edge of the box.

Boca took the lead after 26 minutes when Lautaro Di Lollo’s header from a corner hit the post and was palmed into his own net by Garrow.

Boca twice came close to doubling their lead before the break, with Carlos Palacios whipping a shot from distance against the crossbar. Then, Miguel Merentiel’s header hit the woodwork as well.

Auckland, the only amateur side in the competition, scored their first goal of the tournament to level after 52 minutes.

Defender Gray shook off his marker and headed home from Jerson Lagos’ corner.

The game was soon suspended because of a weather warning, the fifth at the tournament, and resumed around 50 minutes later.

Boca fans have been some of the most fervent at the tournament and many refused to head inside despite repeated requests from the stadium announcer, preferring to chant in the stands during the storm delay.

By the time the match restarted, without a drop of rain having fallen at Geodis Park, Benfica had beaten Bayern, leaving Boca no chance of progress to the knock-out rounds.

Merentiel struck quickly for Boca but the goal was disallowed for a handball in the build-up.

Garrow made a fine save from Malcom Braida’s dipping header as Auckland tried to cling on for a point against one of the giants of world football.

The goalkeeper pulled off another good stop from Kevin Zanon’s curling effort from range as the clock ran down.

Boca rained in shots as they desperately attempted to avoid an embarrassing draw but Garrow beat away a Palacios drive and the New Zealanders celebrated wildly as the final whistle blew.

– © AFP 2025