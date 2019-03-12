This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
EA Sports Cup champions Derry City welcome Longford to the Brandywell while Dundalk travel to Inchicore

The second round draw for the 2019 EA Sports Cup took place at FAI Headquarters on Tuesday.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 6:23 PM
Ben Fisk after Derry's EA Sports Cup final win against Cobh last September.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ben Fisk after Derry's EA Sports Cup final win against Cobh last September.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DEFENDING EA SPORTS Cup champions Derry City will welcome Longford Town to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in three weeks’ time after the second round draw was completed on Tuesday.

The Candystripes overcame First Division opponents Cobh Ramblers in last year’s decider held on home turf to secure the club’s first piece of silverware since 2012.

Other standout fixtures see 2017 champions Dundalk travel to Inchicore to take on St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park and Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers make the short trip to Wicklow as they face Bray Wanderers.

Bohemians also face First Division opposition in the second round, taking on Cabinteely at Dalymount Park, while Finn Harps take on Sligo Rovers in another all all-top flight encounter in Ballybofey.

All fixtures are set to be played on April 1/2 with times and dates set to be confirmed at a later date by the FAI.

EA Sports Cup second round draw:

  • Bohemians v Cabinteely
  • Bray Wanderers v Shamrock Rovers
  • Cork City v Limerick/Cobh Ramblers
  • Derry City v Longford Town
  • Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers
  • Shelbourne v UCD
  • St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk
  • Waterford v Galway United

