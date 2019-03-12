EA Sports Cup champions Derry City welcome Longford to the Brandywell while Dundalk travel to Inchicore

DEFENDING EA SPORTS Cup champions Derry City will welcome Longford Town to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in three weeks’ time after the second round draw was completed on Tuesday.

The Candystripes overcame First Division opponents Cobh Ramblers in last year’s decider held on home turf to secure the club’s first piece of silverware since 2012.

Other standout fixtures see 2017 champions Dundalk travel to Inchicore to take on St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park and Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers make the short trip to Wicklow as they face Bray Wanderers.

Bohemians also face First Division opposition in the second round, taking on Cabinteely at Dalymount Park, while Finn Harps take on Sligo Rovers in another all all-top flight encounter in Ballybofey.

All fixtures are set to be played on April 1/2 with times and dates set to be confirmed at a later date by the FAI.

EA Sports Cup second round draw:

Bohemians v Cabinteely

Bray Wanderers v Shamrock Rovers

Cork City v Limerick/Cobh Ramblers

Derry City v Longford Town

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers

Shelbourne v UCD

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk

Waterford v Galway United

