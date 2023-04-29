Antrim's Montgomery claims bronze medal at Gymnastics World Cup

ANTRIM’S EAMON MONTGOMERY has won a bronze medal in the floor event at the World Cup final event in Cairo.

Montgomery registered a score of 14.066 to finish third behind winner Illia Kovtun of the Ukraine and second-placed Aurel Benovic of Croatia in the final event in the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup series.

Last September, Montgomery clinched a gold medal at the 2022 Paris World Cup after scoring 14.250 on floor.

#Gymnastics medal alert 🥉



Congratulations to 🇮🇪 gymnast Eamon Montgomery who has won bronze on floor at the 2023 Cairo World Cup final! 💪🏻😎💚 Congrats also to coach Conor McGovern and team on this great achievement 🙌🏻 #TeamIreand #GymnasticsIreland #CairoWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/0SXiuwWqqN — Gymnastics Ireland (@GymnasticsIre) April 29, 2023

Men's Floor Exercise final at the #FIGWorldCup in Cairo 🇪🇬:



🥇 Illia Kovtun 🇺🇦 14.433

🥈 Aurel Benovic 🇭🇷 14.166

🥉 Eamon Montgomery 🇮🇪 14.066#Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/NKGbIJP7v8 — FIG (@gymnastics) April 29, 2023

Dominick Cunningham is also competing at the event in Egypt and will feature. in the vault final on Sunday. Both Cunningham and Montgomery are coached by Conor McGovern.

