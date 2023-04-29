Advertisement
Tom Maher/INPHO Eamon Montgomery [file photo].
# Result
Antrim's Montgomery claims bronze medal at Gymnastics World Cup
Montgomery registered a score of 14.066 to finish third in Cairo.
34 minutes ago

ANTRIM’S EAMON MONTGOMERY has won a bronze medal in the floor event at the World Cup final event in Cairo.

Montgomery registered a score of 14.066 to finish third behind winner Illia Kovtun of the Ukraine and second-placed Aurel Benovic of Croatia in the final event in the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup series.

Last September, Montgomery clinched a gold medal at the 2022 Paris World Cup after scoring 14.250 on floor.

Dominick Cunningham is also competing at the event in Egypt and will feature. in the vault final on Sunday. Both Cunningham and Montgomery are coached by Conor McGovern.

