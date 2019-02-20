'A great boost' for Sheedy as Eamon O'Shea rejoins Tipp management team

TIPPERARY GAA HAVE confirmed that Eamon O’Shea will return to the county’s senior hurling backroom team at the end of the Allianz Hurling League.

The former Premier boss, who was succeeded by Michael Ryan in 2015, will come on board in a ‘support role, not as a selector,’ to Liam Sheedy and his coaching staff, the statement said.

O’Shea was an influential member of Sheedy’s 2010 All-Ireland winning management team and he later took the reins of the seniors between 2013 and 2015, reaching an All-Ireland final in 2014 and sealing Munster glory in 2015.

“This is a positive development for our hurling squad,” county board chairman John Devane said.

“Eamon O’Shea has been a central figure in the evolution of Tipperary hurling over the past decade. While his involvement will be limited due to work commitments, the expertise and experience he will bring to the mix, even in a supporting role, will be invaluable.”

Lifting the silver with Sheedy and Ryan in 2010. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Sheedy added: “Eamon was one of the first people I talked to when it came to considering stepping back into this role again and we have remained in close contact since.

“He is a passionate Tipperary man and having him on board at any level is a great boost.”

