Eze signing unrelated to Havertz injury, says Arteta, while Frank shrugs off Spurs' failed deal

MIKEL ARTETA INSISTS Arsenal’s dramatic move to sign Eberechi Eze is not a panic reaction to Kai Havertz’s knee injury.

Arteta confirmed Havertz will miss Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Leeds at the Emirates on Saturday but claimed it is still too early to say how long the Germany international will be sidelined for.

Arsenal’s move to sign Eze for an initial fee of £60million – which takes their summer spending to £250m – accelerated after news of Havertz’s injury broke.

It is understood Eze underwent his medical on Friday and his transfer to the north Londoners could be completed as early as this weekend.

Although Arteta refused to confirm Eze will be joining his side, the Arsenal manager denied the club’s recent transfer activity was related to Havertz facing a spell on the sidelines.

“Obviously we were very active trying to look at the possibilities that could come,” said Arteta. “We are not reacting to anything, we’ve been very prepared and understanding what we could do and we have decided this is the moment to do it.”

Eze was absent from Crystal Palace’s 1-0 Conference League first-leg play-off victory over Fredrikstad on Thursday, with manager Oliver Glasner confirming the England international had played his last match.

Eze is now poised to follow striker Viktor Gyokeres (£55m), defender Cristhian Mosquera (£13m), midfielder Martin Zubimendi (£60m), goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5m), midfielder Christian Norgaard (£10m) and forward Noni Madueke (£48.5m) in making the switch to the Emirates.

It is a clear statement of intent from Arsenal as they bid to win the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. Arteta is also looking to end his trophy drought which stretches back to the 2020 FA Cup.

“We are showing the ambition that we are here to win major trophies and to keep evolving and improving every single year and that comes with demands and those demands are clear,” added Arteta.

“And we want to be in front in the league, not just chasing or reacting or being behind, but in front of it and every decision that we make in every area of the club is to achieve that.”

Following a three-month lay-off after hamstring surgery, Havertz returned to the fold with two appearances from the bench at the end of last season.

He came on as a second-half substitute in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Manchester United and completed the game.

Arteta added: “He (Havertz) is certainly not fit for this match. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury and we don’t really know yet the extent of it.

“We need a bit more time and some more tests and after that we’ll have more clarity. Mentally he’s in a good place.

“He’s a really strong boy and very committed. He had an incredible recovery from the hamstring surgery. He’s suffered a setback.

“Let’s see how bad it is but I’m sure he’s going to deal in the best possible way. He has the joy of a kid and hopefully we’re going to have him back soon.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank has brushed off Tottenham’s failure to sign Eze by insisting he only wants players who want to wear the “fantastic badge” of the club.

Spurs were all set to capture Eze after reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace on Wednesday for a £60million plus £7.5m in extras deal until Arsenal hijacked the transfer of the England international, who has previously revealed he was a boyhood fan of the Gunners.

Eze would have filled the creative void at Tottenham left by James Maddison, who is set to miss the rest of the season after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee earlier this month, whilst Dejan Kulusevski (knee) is a long-term absentee.

“Of course we need to do everything we can to make sure we are as competitive as possible,” Frank acknowledged.

“I think we’ve got six good front players that I think is very competitive, across all the competitions we’re going into, and then Kulusevski, he will come back in this season. I think that’s a big thing.

“It’s probably longer-term with Maddison, unfortunately, but I am also pretty confident that we will sign a player before the end of the winter.

“There has been a lot of links, there will be a lot of links in the future and just to generalise to make it very, very clear, I don’t want any players that don’t want to come to the club…and wear this fantastic badge – we don’t want them here. I think that’s very clear.

“I’m also pretty sure that the fans will feel the same. If they don’t want to put the fantastic shirt over their head, play for the badge, play for the club, really enjoy it, no problem – we don’t want them there. I think that’s a key message.”