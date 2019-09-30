Conan back in Leinster HQ as neck injury hampers Byrne

INJURED BACK ROW Jack Conan was back in Leinster’s training base this morning after his World Cup was cut short.

The number 8 was due to start Ireland’s Pool A meeting with Japan on Saturday, but was pulled from the starting line-up after a training ground injury.

In his absence, Ireland suffered a 19-12 shock defeat to the hosts and head coach Joe Schmidt revealed post-match that he had suffered a fracture in his foot.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Speaking as law firm Beauchamps extended their sponsorship agreement until 2021, Leinster boss Leo Cullen stressed the need for Conan to undergo a scan on the issue before moving to predict when he may be back on the playing field.

He’s back in the building about 15 minutes. I just passed him in the corridor. It was strange seeing him. We’ll get him assessed to see what’s going on there.”

Leinster got their Pro14 title defence under way on Saturday with a 27-32 bonus-point win in Treviso and will make their home bow in the tournament on Friday against Ospreys in the RDS.

Ed Byrne training earlier this month. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Prop Ed Byrne is the only injury doubt for Cullen ahead of that fixture. The dynamic loosehead picked up a training ground neck injury last week and he will have the issue assessed.

