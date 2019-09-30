This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conan back in Leinster HQ as neck injury hampers Byrne

The prop picked up the issue in training last week and missed the opening night win over Benetton.

By Sean Farrell Monday 30 Sep 2019, 1:28 PM
INJURED BACK ROW Jack Conan was back in Leinster’s training base this morning after his World Cup was cut short.

The number 8 was due to start Ireland’s Pool A meeting with Japan on Saturday, but was pulled from the starting line-up after a training ground injury.

In his absence, Ireland suffered a 19-12 shock defeat to the hosts and head coach Joe Schmidt revealed post-match that he had suffered a fracture in his foot.

leo-cullen Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Speaking as law firm Beauchamps extended their sponsorship agreement until 2021,  Leinster boss Leo Cullen stressed the need for Conan to undergo a scan on the issue before moving to predict when he may be back on the playing field.

He’s back in the building about 15 minutes. I just passed him in the corridor. It was strange seeing him. We’ll get him assessed to see what’s going on there.”

Leinster got their Pro14 title defence under way on Saturday with a 27-32 bonus-point win in Treviso and will make their home bow in the tournament on Friday against Ospreys in the RDS.

ed-byrne Ed Byrne training earlier this month. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Prop Ed Byrne is the only injury doubt for Cullen ahead of that fixture. The dynamic loosehead picked up a training ground neck injury last week and he will have the issue assessed.

