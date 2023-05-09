Cork's Dunbar finishes in ninth place at stage four of Giro d'Italia

CORK NATIVE EDDIE Dunbar finished in ninth place at stage four of the Giro d’Italia while Ben Healy finished in 78th.

French climber Aurelien Paret-Peintre broke away to win the stage with Andreas Leknessund of Norway taking the overall leader’s pink jersey.

Dunbar came in 2:01 behind Paret-Peintre, with Healy coming in 11:53 after the French rider. Dunbar now sits in 14th spot in the general classification while Healy is further back in 57th.

Paret-Peintre and Leknessund had led the peloton by over five minutes and held on to just enough of that lead on the final sharp climb to the ski resort Lago Laceno for the Norwegian to take the fabled pink jersey held overnight by race favourite Remco Evenepoel.

On the final climb, Leknessund attacked first but Paret-Peintre was able to come back on the flat of the last three kilometres.

Advertisement

While Evenepoel took pink on the opening day in a time-trial along the Adriatic coastline, Leknessund, a former Norwegian time-trial champion, trailed him by 1min 18sec and is the new leader due to that effort combined with Tuesday’s escape.

Overall Leknessund leads Evenepoel by 28sec with Paret-Peintre third at 30sec followed by UAE’s Joao Almeida and Jumbo–Visma’s Primoz Roglic.

Evenepoel suffered a late puncture as the peloton rolled through heavy rain into the mountains of the Lucanian Apennines, which his team dealt with swiftly.

The Belgian also had an early scare when his key rival Roglic joined a failed escape whilst the Quick-Step star was stuck at the back.

Evenepoel displayed his trademark confidence after the stage.

On the last climb Evenepoel was isolated from his Quick-Step team, while the yellow Jumbo-Visma shirts and the blue of Ineos had numbers all the way to the last climb.

French veteran Thibaut Pinot remains in the blue king of the mountains jersey with 30 points.

Wednesday’s stage five is a 175km run from Atripalda to Salerno on the Amalfi coast where a mass sprint is expected.

Additional reporting by

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!