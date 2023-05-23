Irish duo make it a red letter day on stage 16 of Giro d'Italia

EDDIE DUNBAR COULDN’T contain his pride after the Irish rider moved into the top five of the Giro d’Italia general classification.

While the Corkman was at pains to point out he was still trailing the leading pack, a stunning performance in stage 16 saw him finish fourth, 25 seconds behind Joao Almedia and Pink Jersey holder Geraint Thomas.

On a red-letter day for Irish riders, Ben Healy continued his own fine showings during the tour, taking the King of the Mountains Jersey to follow up a second place finish in the previous stage as well as a first ever Grand Tour stage victory in stage eight.

For 26-year-old Dunbar, though, he was trying to maintain his composure after a stirring performance.

“It’s not a victory or anything, it’s a fourth place. You have to take that into account. I’m still off the top guys, but it’s a positive day,” he said on Eurosport.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted, to have an opportunity in a race like this. Thankfully the team, Jayco AlUla have put belief in me.”

"We can expect 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 from Eddie Dunbar!"



Could we see the Irishman on the podium in Rome? 🍾@SportsOrla | @mcewenrobbie pic.twitter.com/HBmDz0aoF4 — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 23, 2023

Ineos’ Thomas took back the Pink Jersey even though he lost out on the stage win, crossing the line just after Team UAE Emirates’ Almeida at the top of Monte Bondone.

The two riders were part of a group of six which included another overall race favourite Primoz Roglic, that hunted down the breakaway before snapping off with five kilometres to go.

When Almeida took off, only 36-year-old Thomas was able to stay with him, to the north of Lake Garda.

Welshman Thomas led as they went through the one-kilometre mark but the 24-year-old Portuguese Almeida kicked hard in the sprint to take the stage win.

It marks Almeida’s first victory in a major Tour but denied Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, his first stage win in the Giro.

It was a worse day for third-placed Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic, however, as he conceded nearly 30 seconds.

Additional reporting – © AFP 2023