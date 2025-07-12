The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cork's Eddie Dunbar forced to abandon debut Tour de France following crash
CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR has retired injured from his debut Tour de France ahead of the start of Saturday’s eighth stage.
Dunbar, who produced a superb ride to finish fourth behind compatriot Ben Healy on Thursday, was involved in a crash towards the end of Friday’s stage.
Although he was able to remount his bike and finish the stage, his Jayco Alula team confirmed today that he suffered a wrist injury which rules him out of the remainder of the race.
“Eddie Dunbar has abandoned the Tour de France and will not start stage 8,” a team medical update read.
“Following a crash in the final kilometres of yesterday’s stage, Dunbar has been suffering with pain in his wrist and a decision was taken to stop, for his safety.
“We’re going to miss you Eddie, get well soon!”
Dunbar’s withdrawal leaves Healy — who was also involved in that same crash on Friday — as Ireland’s sole remaining representative in the race.
Cycling Eddie Dunbar Tour de France