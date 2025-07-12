Cork's Eddie Dunbar forced to abandon debut Tour de France following crash

CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR has retired injured from his debut Tour de France ahead of the start of Saturday’s eighth stage.

Dunbar, who produced a superb ride to finish fourth behind compatriot Ben Healy on Thursday, was involved in a crash towards the end of Friday’s stage.

Although he was able to remount his bike and finish the stage, his Jayco Alula team confirmed today that he suffered a wrist injury which rules him out of the remainder of the race.

Timpiste ar an Tour do Ben Healy agus Eddie Dunbar 😬



Both Irish riders in an accident on stage 7, back up and riding again buíochas le Dia 🙏



Beo / Live anois ar @TG4TV 📺@RSAIreland @Irisproductions #TDF2025

“Eddie Dunbar has abandoned the Tour de France and will not start stage 8,” a team medical update read.

“Following a crash in the final kilometres of yesterday’s stage, Dunbar has been suffering with pain in his wrist and a decision was taken to stop, for his safety.

“We’re going to miss you Eddie, get well soon!”

Dunbar’s withdrawal leaves Healy — who was also involved in that same crash on Friday — as Ireland’s sole remaining representative in the race.