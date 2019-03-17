This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England

The hosts squandered a 31-point lead and needed a last-gasp try to snatch a draw against Scotland.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,548 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4547169
England ended the Six Nations in second place.
Image: Inpho
England ended the Six Nations in second place.
England ended the Six Nations in second place.
Image: Inpho

EDDIE JONES WAS relieved to get England’s second-half horror show against Scotland out of the way, believing it was better to come in what was essentially a Six Nations dead rubber rather than at the Rugby World Cup.

England were in scintillating form in the first half at Twickenham and led 31-0 after four unanswered tries, only to then collapse spectacularly.

Scotland took control to lead by seven and only a last-ditch George Ford try and conversion allowed the hosts to claim a thrilling 38-38 draw against their Calcutta Cup rivals on Saturday.

Jones acknowledged afterwards that England have problems that need addressing but, having seen Wales wrap up the Grand Slam earlier in the day, he welcomed the dismal dip as a lesson.

“Unfortunately, it’s a reoccurring problem we have got,” he told ITV Sport. “I was just saying in the dressing room it was similar in the first Test against South Africa in June.

“We got out to a big lead, had the run of the game and then we lost control of the game and we don’t find a way to get the control of the game back.

“We probably should have been ahead by more, we gave them some easy points at the start of the second half and then again couldn’t get control of the game back.

“It’s not something you can fix easily. It’s something that is going to take some digging deep into the team psyche. We think we’ve got a pretty good idea what the problem is, but it’s going to take time to fix. We’ll be able to do that pre-World Cup.

“I think it’s a great lesson for us. I would rather have these sort of games now than have them at the World Cup. We know what the problem is, but it’s not easy to fix.

“It’ll take time to fix it, but that’s why you have pre-World Cup preparation.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England
    Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'We just need to make sure we can use days like today to our advantage'
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I don't like to win in that way. I am sorry': Guardiola on lack of VAR
    'I don't like to win in that way. I am sorry': Guardiola on lack of VAR
    Controversial Aguero winner keeps City's quadruple hopes alive
    Bale on target as Zidane's second coming starts with victory
    IRELAND
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Late Hernandez double dents Huddersfield's survival hopes
    Late Hernandez double dents Huddersfield's survival hopes
    Koscielny makes veiled dig at Wenger's approach as Arsenal become 'more intelligent' under Emery
    'I find it strange' - Germany boss bristles at questions about axed Bayern Munich trio

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie