Formula One legend Eddie Jordan dies aged 76

EDDIE JORDAN HAS died at the age of 76.

The former Formula One team owner, who had spoken publicly of his cancer diagnosis, died peacefully in South Africa on Thursday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur,” a statement from the Jordan family said.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow.

Eddie Jordan with Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Jarno Trulli ahead of the 2000 Formula One season. Matthew Fearn / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Matthew Fearn / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The Dubliner was one of the central figures in a golden era of Formula One in the 1990s and 2000s, founding his own team.

Jordan Grand Prix entered 250 races between 1991 and 2005, and won four times with Damon Hill leading home Jordan’s best-ever result – a one-two finish at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix.

Jordan also handed Michael Schumacher his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, with the German going on to win a record-breaking seven world championships – an accomplishment only matched by Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

Jordan sold his F1 team in 2005, and returned to the paddock four years later as part of BBC’s coverage. He went on to work as a pundit for Channel 4 and briefly as a presenter of Top Gear.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, led the tributes to a “genuine and brilliant” man.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan,” Domenicali wrote.

With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”

McLaren F1 described him as “a true legend of the sport” and said that “his passion and contributions to F1 left an incredible mark”.

– Additional reporting by Press Association