Edinburgh report positive Covid case but Ulster game still set to go ahead

Murrayfield is set to host Edinburgh's clash with Ulster.

EDINBURGH HAVE REPORTED a positive Covid-19 case in their squad ahead of this weekend’s scheduled Rainbow Cup clash with Ulster on Saturday at Murrayfield.

The Scottish side say that the player who tested positive and “a small group of potential contacts” are now self-isolating as per Scottish Government guidelines.

Edinburgh cancelled today’s training sessions and have tested their entire squad, but the club underlined that their clash with Ulster is “still scheduled to go ahead as planned.”

Ulster’s Rainbow Cup clash against Scarlets last weekend was cancelled after the Irish province reported four positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

Last Thursday, Ulster said that the four players were asymptomatic and in self-isolation and the province suspended all senior and academy training at that stage.

The cancellation of Ulster’s game saw Scarlets awarded four match points as the fixture was recorded as a 0-0 draw.

Dan McFarland’s men will hope that this weekend’s visit to Edinburgh can go ahead as planned, even though both sides are out of the running for the Rainbow Cup final.