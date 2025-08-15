Edwin Agbaje joins Sligo Rovers following Ipswich Town departure

FULL-BACK EDWIN Agbaje has signed a short-term deal with Sligo Rovers, the club have confirmed.

The Offaly native, who operates mainly on the right side, joins the Bit O’Red having departed EFL Championship side Ipswich Town recently. He links up with Rovers having penned a deal until the end of the current season and joins subject to international transfer clearance.

The 21-year-old began his life in football at local side Edenderry Town, before moving on to join the academy at Shamrock Rovers at 14. Two years later, he was picked up by Ipswich and spent five years there and was also loaned to both Sutton United and Yeovil Town. Agbaje has represented the Republic of Ireland at various underage levels and was named Ipswich’s Academy Player of the Year in 2023.

His availability for tonight’s (Friday) game with Bohemians is ITC dependent.

Agbaje is the seventh new player in the door this summer as manager John Russell looks to finish the season on as strong a note as possible.

Sligo are currently seven points clear of bottom-placed Cork City, whose form has finally ticked upwards with a home win over Galway followed by a draw away to Derry.

Speaking to the club’s website, Agbaje said: “I spoke to people at the club a lot over the summer and got to hear in detail about the style of play and how things are done here at Rovers.

“It really impressed me and Sligo seems like a place where I can really fit in. It’s a great place for young players like myself to develop. John (Russell) has a proven track record of bringing through, developing and giving chances to younger players like me so the opportunity here speaks for itself.

Russell said: “Edwin is an extremely talented player. He’s got all the attributes you look for in a defender. He has pace, he’s strong, aggressive and good on the ball. We feel he can make a big impact here between now and the end of the season.”